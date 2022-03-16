"None of them had any impact" - Rio Ferdinand slams 3 Manchester United stars for their performance against Atletico Madrid 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has criticized the performances of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford in the Red Devils' 0-1 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Having salvaged a 1-1 draw in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg last month, United welcomed Atletico to Old Trafford for the all-important second leg. The hosts started brightly, but could not break the deadlock. Instead, they conceded through a Renan Lodi header in the 41st minute, which turned out to be the game's only goal.

In the second half, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick brought on Pogba, Cavani and Rashford in place of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga respectively.

Unfortunately, none of the three managed to do anything to threaten Atletico’s deep-lying defense. Ferdinand claimed that the trio were poor and did not impact the game in any way.

Discussing the second leg with the Five UK team, the two-time Champions League winner stated:

“The substitutes didn't impact the game and I thought looking at the bench, Rashford, Pogba, Cavani come on and would change the game if we need be, they had no impact, none of them had any impact, but we were poor all round after the first half especially.”

The footballer-turned-pundit thought that Manchester United lacked imagination going forward, which was evident from the scoreline. Admitting that he was not shocked by the outcome, Ferdinand added:

“No real imagination, again Oblak made one good save from a Varane header from a set-piece. The final whistle goes, were you really that shocked, this is the United we have come to expected to see.”

With the defeat, United’s chances of winning a trophy in the current campaign ended. This will be the Old Trafford outfit's fifth consecutive trophyless season. A shameful statistic for one of the most celebrated clubs in the world.

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo cuts a frustrating figure against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United No.7 Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Portuguese was expected to help his side progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Atletico.

Squawka Football @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo had as many shots against Atlético Madrid as Man Utd will win trophies this season (0). #UCL Cristiano Ronaldo had as many shots against Atlético Madrid as Man Utd will win trophies this season (0). #UCL

Unfortunately for the home team’s supporters, Los Rojiblancos prepared immaculately for their old foe and successfully neutralized him on Tuesday night.

The Spanish champions marked the 37-year-old well, not giving him an inch of space. Frustrated and dejected, Ronaldo ended the game without registering a single shot or a key pass. A night to forget for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

