"None of this is kind of making sense, it's a bit worrying" – Pundit opens up on concern regarding decisions made by Todd Boehly-led new owners at Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has questioned the changes implemented by new Blues ownership, led by Todd Boehly, in light of the appointment of Graham Potter as the Blues head coach.

Speaking on ESPN, Burley shared his thoughts about the Blues' current situation after the managerial change. He elaborated:

"Here, we have a group of people who don't know anything about the sport, they know about other sports and businesses, fair enough.

"They have plenty of money behind them, Chelsea need a rebuild, they've changed the manager, there's roles behind the scenes that need to be filled, a bunch of players have been signed."

He added:

"That tells me that they don't need to be worrying about all this other guff around the world, All-Star games and blah, blah... We don't know how Potter is going to do at this club but we know most of the players that have come in were players Thomas Tuchel wanted.

"Thomas Tuchel wasn't making those decisions, it was being made by these people behind the scenes, which is even more worrying."

He continued:

"It just seems to me that at the moment there is a big gulf between Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester City. There is this big gulf that this ownership really needs to worry about, in-house stuff before it starts worrying about everything else on the periphery. None of this is kind of making sense, it's a bit worrying."

He added:

"If I'm a supporter of Chelsea and we're looking at how we can be in a UEFA Champions League final, dominate England along with City, I'm looking at my ownership out there running around talking about outside influences that fans don't care about.

"All they care about, what can you do for our club and what he [Todd Boehly] can do is not run about with his welly-nelly ideas when quite frankly he needs to get his own ship in order."

Earlier this month, the west London outfit parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months in charge and lured Potter away from Brighton & Hove Albion. Potter, who was reportedly the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Boehly, on the other hand, has grabbed headlines after proposing an All-Star match for the Premier League. He also recently stated that the new ownership is interested in setting up a network of feeder clubs all around the globe to develop young talent elsewhere.

Chelsea are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from six matches. The club will next be in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

Chelsea in race to sign Villarreal's Pau Torres - Reports

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are set to face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres' signature next summer. Graham Potter has identified the 25-year-old as the ideal candidate to add defensive depth to his squad.

A left-footed ball-playing centre-back, Torres has registered 11 goals and six assists in 142 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

