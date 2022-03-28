"Normal that he's not happy with his situation" - Didier Deschamps admits he doesn't know where Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will end up

France national team manager Didier Deschamps has revealed that Paul Pogba is not happy with his current contract situation at Manchester United. He also stated that he does not know where the Frenchman will play next but there are players who should be more worried than him.

Speaking on Pogba's contract impasse at United, Deschamps said (via Telefoot):

"I don't know what his choice will be. Today it's normal that he's not happy with his situation, he's a competitor. But there are other players at the end of their contract who have to be more worried than Paul"

Pogba joined the Red Devils from Juventus for a then-world-record transfer of £89 million in the summer of 2016. His time at Old Trafford has been plagued by inconsistencies and he has also been accused of being a divisive figure in the dressing room.

The 29-year-old has made 229 appearances in all competitions for United in all competitions so far, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.

He will be out of contract at the club in June. He could depart Old Trafford on a free transfer unless a contract extension is agreed in the next few months.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United chapter could end this summer

Pogba has spent six seasons at Manchester United

Paul Pogba has been one of the most divisive figures in world football over the last few years.

However, there are supporters who believe he is a world-class player and the midfielder is a victim of United's mediocrity.

A large group of detractors are also of the opinion that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner doesn't adequately pull his weight at the club.

Pogba's abilities are not in doubt and on his day, he is inarguably one of the best midfielders in the world. However, flashes of his brilliance have come in bits and parts, with injuries, loss of form and on-field non-challance affecting his output.

With less than four months to go on his current deal, the Manchester United hierarchy are yet to agree terms on a new contract. This has left the door open for a Bosman transfer for the player.

It is far from ideal for a club to be in a position to lose one of their most marketable players on a free while he is still in his prime.

However, there is still time for Manchester United and Pogba to agree terms to an extension. A failure to do so could see the former Juventus man end his six-year spell at the Theater of Dreams.

