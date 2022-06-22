"Norms do not exist for PSG!" - Javier Tebas destroys 'arrogant' Nasser Al-Khelaifi and accuses Ligue 1 giants of 'cheating'

The feud between La Liga and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken another turn following the recent comments of La Liga president Javier Tebas. He has long maintained animosity towards the French giants, even suing them to court this year.

Tebas recently replied to a Marca interview given by PSG president Al-Khelaifi, slamming the club chief and labelling him 'arrogant'.

Tebas took to Twitter to share his views on Al-Khelaifi, stating:

"Al-Khelaifi is another level. He takes us all for fools (not even he believes his lies) and shows up at Marca to give lessons with the arrogance and arrogance of a "nouveau riche". Norms do not exist for PSG. We will continue to fight for sustainable football without cheating."

Tebas has maintained that the Parisian giants circumvent financial fair play rules, noting the high wages and transfer fees paid as examples. The French club’s recent contract extension for Kylian Mbappe is likely to be the catalyst for the La Liga president’s campaign.

Javier Tebas Medrano @Tebasjavier MARCA @marca Al-Khelaifi, duro con Tebas: "Lo que hacemos es porque sabemos que se puede. No es nuestro estilo hablar de otras Ligas, clubes o Federaciones. No vamos dando lecciones y no vamos a permitir que nadie nos las dé. Seguiremos construyendo nuestro proyecto" marca.com/futbol/liga-fr… Al-Khelaifi, duro con Tebas: "Lo que hacemos es porque sabemos que se puede. No es nuestro estilo hablar de otras Ligas, clubes o Federaciones. No vamos dando lecciones y no vamos a permitir que nadie nos las dé. Seguiremos construyendo nuestro proyecto" marca.com/futbol/liga-fr… Lo de Al-Khelaifi es otro nivel. Nos toma a todos por tontos (ni él se cree sus mentiras) y se presenta en @marca a dar lecciones con soberbia y arrogancia de "nuevo rico". Las normas no existen para el @PSG_inside . Seguiremos luchando por un fútbol sostenible y sin trampas. twitter.com/marca/status/1… Lo de Al-Khelaifi es otro nivel. Nos toma a todos por tontos (ni él se cree sus mentiras) y se presenta en @marca a dar lecciones con soberbia y arrogancia de "nuevo rico". Las normas no existen para el @PSG_inside. Seguiremos luchando por un fútbol sostenible y sin trampas. twitter.com/marca/status/1…

Nevertheless, Tebas raises serious questions with PSG being a state-run club and enjoying bountiful cash balances despite their expenditure. It remains to be seen if any disciplinary action can or will be taken against the club president, however.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi 🗣



"Who is Tebas? I don't know that person. We don't have to be told by someone from outside what we can or can't do. He should focus on his league because La Liga is a bit dead." PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi 🗣 "Who is Tebas? I don't know that person. We don't have to be told by someone from outside what we can or can't do. He should focus on his league because La Liga is a bit dead." https://t.co/rUq3qkZbvN

Tebas will hope that he can stem the current tide that sees the best players leave La Liga for Paris. He will hope that drawing attention to the club will slow their rapid consolidation.

This is unlikely to be the last public disagreement between the two presidents.

PSG president Al-Khelaifi opened up about Mbappe and other events in Paris

The club president's words that annoyed Javier Tebas so much were spoken in an interview with Marca. Al-Khelaifi revealed information regarding Mbappe's contract extension, which Tebas slammed the chief officer for. He also opened up about the widely-rumored managerial changes that may occur at the Parc des Princes.

Al-Khelaifi noted that Mbappe did not choose to remain with the Parisians because of money. The star looked set to join Real Madrid but backtracked at the last minute with the decision to remain in Paris.

According to the club president, the potential of the sporting project, as well as Mbappe's French roots, was a vital reason for Mbappe's renewal. He also stated that he wasn't worried about the lawsuit from Tebas, adding:

"I don't care what he says."

Finally, Al-Khelaifi kept mum on whether Mauricio Pochettino would leave the club. He did state, however, that he had not spoken with Zinedine Zidane, who is rumored to be the next PSG coach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far