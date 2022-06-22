"Norms do not exist for PSG!" - Javier Tebas destroys 'arrogant' Nasser Al-Khelaifi and accuses Ligue 1 giants of 'cheating'

The feud between La Liga and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken another turn following the recent comments of La Liga president Javier Tebas. He has long maintained animosity towards the French giants, even suing them to court this year.
Tebas recently replied to a Marca interview given by PSG president Al-Khelaifi, slamming the club chief and labelling him 'arrogant'.
Tebas took to Twitter to share his views on Al-Khelaifi, stating:
"Al-Khelaifi is another level. He takes us all for fools (not even he believes his lies) and shows up at Marca to give lessons with the arrogance and arrogance of a "nouveau riche". Norms do not exist for PSG. We will continue to fight for sustainable football without cheating."
Tebas has maintained that the Parisian giants circumvent financial fair play rules, noting the high wages and transfer fees paid as examples. The French club’s recent contract extension for Kylian Mbappe is likely to be the catalyst for the La Liga president’s campaign.
Nevertheless, Tebas raises serious questions with PSG being a state-run club and enjoying bountiful cash balances despite their expenditure. It remains to be seen if any disciplinary action can or will be taken against the club president, however.
Tebas will hope that he can stem the current tide that sees the best players leave La Liga for Paris. He will hope that drawing attention to the club will slow their rapid consolidation.
This is unlikely to be the last public disagreement between the two presidents.
PSG president Al-Khelaifi opened up about Mbappe and other events in Paris
The club president's words that annoyed Javier Tebas so much were spoken in an interview with Marca. Al-Khelaifi revealed information regarding Mbappe's contract extension, which Tebas slammed the chief officer for. He also opened up about the widely-rumored managerial changes that may occur at the Parc des Princes.
Al-Khelaifi noted that Mbappe did not choose to remain with the Parisians because of money. The star looked set to join Real Madrid but backtracked at the last minute with the decision to remain in Paris.
According to the club president, the potential of the sporting project, as well as Mbappe's French roots, was a vital reason for Mbappe's renewal. He also stated that he wasn't worried about the lawsuit from Tebas, adding:
"I don't care what he says."
Finally, Al-Khelaifi kept mum on whether Mauricio Pochettino would leave the club. He did state, however, that he had not spoken with Zinedine Zidane, who is rumored to be the next PSG coach.