“Norwegian Lukaku”, “Not fitting into the system” – Rival fans mock Erling Haaland after forgetful display for Manchester City in Community Shield defeat to Liverpool

Erling Haaland had a debut to forget for Manchester City as they were beaten 3-1 in the Community Shield by Liverpool.

The Reds took the lead midway through the first half thanks to an excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold strike, before new City striker Julian Alvarez netted on his debut after 70 minutes following a lengthy VAR check.

Jurgen Klopp's side regained the lead through a Mohamed Salah penalty before Darwin Nunez won the battle of the big summer signings by opening his Liverpool account after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Manchester City looked subdued throughout the encounter in Leicester, and while expectations were incredibly high for Haaland's first game in a Sky Blue shirt, his individual display fell flat.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes and made several good runs off the ball. However, his performance will be remembered for a horrendous miss in injury time, where he hit the cross bar in front of an open goal inside the six-yard box.

City appeared to be struggling to adapt to their play around their new number nine, with the Norwegian striker thoroughly outshone by fellow Premier League newcomers Alvarez and Nunez.

Following the full-time whistle, fans of all clubs took to Twitter to mock Haaland following his ineffectual display:

Mike @LFCMike_ Erling Haaland highlights vs Liverpool | Better than Nunez? 🥶 🥶 Erling Haaland highlights vs Liverpool | Better than Nunez? 🥶 🥶 https://t.co/noETHdOUVO

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Haaland realising he’s swapped playing against Bundesliga farmers to Premier League teams that actually defend in games. Haaland realising he’s swapped playing against Bundesliga farmers to Premier League teams that actually defend in games. https://t.co/ZcRMMDY5j2

G @arrywinks haaland 3 touches in half an hour he’s not fitting into the system haaland 3 touches in half an hour he’s not fitting into the system https://t.co/n4ardyhgzz

John H O N E S T Y @ExJohnHonesty Erling Haaland when he isn't playing against part time construction workers that get calls on weekends to play as defenders in top flight German football Erling Haaland when he isn't playing against part time construction workers that get calls on weekends to play as defenders in top flight German football https://t.co/VqMJgIG3z1

Dubois @CFCDUBois Haaland had the shock of his life, defender’s actually defend in England & the farmers are farming not playing football. Haaland had the shock of his life, defender’s actually defend in England & the farmers are farming not playing football.

Cian 🇮🇪 @cianlfc_ Erling Haaland first half highlights vs LFC 2022 🥶 🥶 | Better first touch than Nunez Erling Haaland first half highlights vs LFC 2022 🥶 🥶 | Better first touch than Nunez ⁉️⁉️ https://t.co/vY4WrzaGWA

Conn @ConnCFC Not going to make any judgements too early but Haaland was giving Lukaku vibes. Not going to make any judgements too early but Haaland was giving Lukaku vibes.

Max Russell @russell_max Hope City bring Haaland on at half time Hope City bring Haaland on at half time

Laurie @LFCLaurie Was expecting to see a Haaland fail comp later but then remembered they're reserved for big clubs only. Was expecting to see a Haaland fail comp later but then remembered they're reserved for big clubs only.

Trent Alexander-Arnold praises Darwin Nunez impact as Erling Haaland draws Manchester City blank

The Uruguayan forward was the most expensive Premier League signing of the summer and has already started repaying the huge fee by helping deliver Liverpool their first trophy of the season.

Nunez's header also led to the Reds' second-half penalty after Ruben Dias' blatant handball. England full-back Alexander-Arnold was full of praise for his new teammate following the final whistle.

He told ITV Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"It has got to be up there. He won the penalty, scored a goal and looked very lively. He's been bought in to score goals and he's proved he can do that today."

The right-back continued:

"He's a top player, a young player who is willing to learn. He's bonded well with the lads. He came on with a point to prove."

He added:

"Who knows what will happen over the course of the season? Our aim is to be as fit as possible to push them from the very first kick. This was the perfect start and we hope to win trophies along the way."

