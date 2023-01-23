"Nostradamus" - Piers Morgan reacts to his incredible prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United clash

Renowned Arsenal fan and British journalist Piers Morgan has reacted after foretelling that Eddie Nketiah will impress against Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (22 January).

The English striker leveled the scoreline seven minutes after Marcus Rashford's 17th-minute opener with a perfectly placed header from Granit Xhaka's cross. Bukayo Saka handed the Gunners the lead after a well-taken long-range shot early in the second half.

However, Aaron Ramsdale's unconvincing clearance from a set piece was capitalized on by Lisandro Martinez, who made it 2-2 on the hour mark. The Gunners pushed for a winner and had the Red Devils' defense pegged back in the closing stages of the game.

The pressure paid off after Nketiah scored a 90th-minute winner following a clever finish just a few yards away from goal. Morgan predicted that the Englishman was going to play well against the Red Devils.

He tweeted before the game:

"Had a premonition that this guy’s going to have a stormer today. Go get ‘em @EddieNketiah9 ⁩ 👊👍"

After the full-time whistle, Morgan replied to his tweet with a photo of French seer and philosopher, Nostradamus.

Fans were worried after Gabriel Jesus underwent surgery after injuring his knee with Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not many trusted Nketiah to fill his boots as well as he has done in the past few weeks.

After scoring five goals and providing six assists in Arsenal's opening 14 league games, he hasn't played since the end of the World Cup. But Nketiah has ensured that the Gunners don't feel his absence.

He has scored six goals in his last six games across competitions for manager Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal have now restored their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table and have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Arsenal's late win against Manchester United

Manager Mikel Arteta's celebrations after the full-time whistle at the Emirates showed how much the win against Manchester United meant to him.

Lisandro Martinez's equalizer seemed like it had grabbed a point for the visitors before Eddie Nketiah scored the winner just seconds before the 90-minute mark. Speaking about the nature of the win, the Arsenal head coach told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"Emotional, a lot of passion, a lot of quality. It doesn't get much better than that. After the derby, to come here against this team and play the way we played.

"The second half especially, the performance was incredible. To win it in that way makes it even better."

The Spanish tactician's next assignment will be an away trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 27 January.

