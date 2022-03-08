"Not acceptable" - Jamie Carragher points out critical error made by Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during derby defeat

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford had a forgettable outing as the Red Devils were battered 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has highlighted the critical error the attacker made during the derby.

According to the former England centre-back, Rashford was very poor with his pressing against Manchester City, which was unacceptable.

Carragher said on Sky Sports after the end of the game:

"Rashford certainly wasn’t the highest player in terms of the press. There were four or five players ahead of him.

"He is now the deepest one there. I just don’t want to jump on the bandwagon, I know Rashford is getting a lot of stick right now, but that is not acceptable. It’s not."

It was a nightmare for Marcus Rashford and his Manchester United teammates against Manchester City. The Red Devils were clearly the inferior side, allowing Pep Guardiola's men to run through them in the second half.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice for the Cityzens, while Jadon Sancho scored once in a 4-1 defeat for the Red Devils. With the derby loss, Ralf Rangnick's men have now fallen out of the Premier League top-four.

As it stands, they are fifth in the standings with 47 points in 28 games. They are one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand. United will now need a miracle to qualify for the Champions League next season, considering the likes of West Ham United and Wolves are also in the top-four race.

Marcus Rashford's numbers for Manchester United so far this season

What is going on with Rashford?

It goes without saying that Marcus Rashford is enduring one of the toughest seasons of his career. So far, the attacker has made 24 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, recording five goals and two assists.

The attacker has failed to find the back of the net in each of his last five matches across all fronts. It remains to be seen if he can improve his game as we approach the last few months of the campaign.

