"Not always able to anticipate the threat" - Graeme Souness expresses concern with Liverpool superstar despite 2-1 win

Fomrer Liverpool midfielder and current television pundit Graeme Souness has expressed concerns regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold despite the Reds' 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side came back from 1-0 down to secure all three points from Selhurst Park, although their job was made somewhat simpler after Jordan Ayew was sent off.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has always been a player who divides opinion because of his defensive lapses. While he is extremely gifted on the ball and is almost unparalleled while going forward for a full-back, he is also quite vulnerable defensively at times.

Klopp has used the Liverpool No. 66 in a new inverted wingback role, which has proven to be quite effective so far this season. However, Graeme Souness has claimed that the Englishman will be effective in his new role against lesser sides. He wrote in his column for The Daily Mail, as quoted by TBR football:

“His defensive skills are not at that same level. Even at right back — a position from which you can often see every other player on the pitch, except your goalkeeper, and have more time to sense danger — he is not always able to anticipate the threat and respond to it in time. Against the weaker teams, when Liverpool are dominating the ball, that new midfield role will be perfect for Trent."

However, the Scotsman claimed that Alexander-Arnold might struggle to pull the strings against bigger clubs, where he will have lesser time on the ball. He added:

"But against the better teams, I feel there may be a problem for him and his team. In that central part of the pitch, everything is happening faster than anywhere else and your thought processes need to be that much quicker. If you’re not calculating what will happen at full back, where there is more time, then you will certainly find it difficult to do so in the centre — against the stronger sides, at least.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been excellent this season for Jurgen Klopp's side, having contributed with two goals and five assists in 19 games across competitions. Just 25 years of age, he has already featured 292 times for his boyhood club, where he currently serves as the vice-captain.

Liverpool match-winner Harvey Elliott opens up on Mohamed Salah influence

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has opened up on Mohamed Salah's influence on his career following the Reds' 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 9. Both Salah and Elliott got their names on the scoresheet as they secured a comeback win against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

After the game, Elliott admitted that he has learnt a lot from Salah over the years during his time at the club. The 20-year-old Englishman told TNT Sports (h/t BBC):

"My finish today just sums up what I've learned off him. If I spoke about the influence he's had on me then everyone would get bored!"

Elliott is becoming a hugely important player for Liverpool and has made a major impact off the bench on a number of occasions this season. He joined the Reds from Fulham in the summer of 2019 has since undergone fantastic development.

Elliott has featured 20 times for Liverpool across competitions this season and has contributed one goal and two assists. In total, he has made 85 appearances for the Merseyside giants, with six goals and as many assists to his name.