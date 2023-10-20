“Not available” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides update on Cody Gakpo, Thiago and 2 others ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided injury updates on Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Everton clash on Saturday (October 21).

The Reds face Sean Dyche's Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League after a two-week international break. They are currently fourth in the league standings with 17 points from eight games and will aim to get back to winning ways following their 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

While Andrew Robertson has been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to a serious shoulder injury, Klopp gave updates on four key stars. He said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"Gakpo trained once with the team so we will have to see how it goes for tomorrow. Bajcetic, Thiago out. Ben Doak is out, has a little muscle thing. Not available."

Cody Gakpo participated in team training on Thursday (October 19) after recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the Reds' 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on September 30.

The 24-year-old is unlikely to start against the Toffees but could feature as a substitute. With Diogo Jota suspended, his return would be a massive boost for Klopp and Co.

Thiago Alcantara hasn't featured for Liverpool in nearly six months as he struggles to get back to full fitness following a hip injury. Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic misses out on fitness-related issues as well after returning from an adductor injury last month.

On the other hand, Ben Doak picked up a muscle injury during the international break while representing the Scotland U21 team.

Bayern Munich starlet showing little interest in joining Liverpool: Reports

According to journalist Phillip Kessler (via Rousing the Kop), Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is not interested in joining Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window as he is keen to remain at the Allianz Arena.

The Reds have been linked to Musiala over the past few days with German news outlet BILD claiming that Jurgen Klopp would be keen to sign the 20-year-old star.

However, this no longer seems to be the case as Kessler tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Liverpool is currently not an issue for Jamal Musiala. His first point of contact remains FC Bayern. In the future, it will be important to him that his visions can be implemented. He wants to win more major titles, including the Champions League, and also become a world footballer."

Musiala has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, scoring 32 goals and providing 25 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians.