"Not available tomorrow" - Enzo Maresca confirms key Chelsea star will miss PL clash against Everton

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that defender Malo Gusto is set to miss their Premier League meeting with Everton through injury. The Frenchman was taken off with a problem in the second half of his side's 2-1 win over Fulham last week and has yet to recover.

Ad

Maresca made the announcement during his traditional press conference ahead of the game against the Toffees. He revealed that Gusto is out for the game but is expected to return to fitness soon as he is able to work and run on the grass, indicating that his problem is not serious.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Malo Gusto is injured but it does not look like an important injury. He is already running and doing things outside. He is not available for tomorrow, he could be for the next one. Marc Guiu is close but not available, we hope he can be with us in the final part of the season, one-two weeks. Aaron Anselmino is out."

Ad

Malo Gusto came on at half-time for captain Reece James at Craven Cottage last Sunday with the Blues 1-0 down after a lackluster first half. The 21-year-old was forced off just before added time with the scores level at 1-1, and the Blues managed to find a late winner.

Gusto has featured as an inverted right-back for much of the season, being tasked with picking up positions in the opposition half. The former Olympique Lyon man has appeared 35 times for Chelsea across all competitions and is a key player for Maresca.

Ad

Chelsea boss confirms Nkunku availability for Everton clash

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that French forward Christopher Nkunku will be part of the squad to face Everton on Saturday. The 27-year-old was left out for the Blues' 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend, with the coach labelling it a "technical decision".

Maresca revealed during his pre-match press conference that there were no problems with the former RB Leipzig man. He explained that he left him out last week because he wanted to have both Josh Acheampong and goalscorer Tyrique George on the bench for the game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yes, he is in the squad. And he has been good. Also last week when he was out. We had to decide one or two players out. We wanted to give Ty and Josh a chance to be with us."

Christopher Nkunku has struggled to make his mark at Stamford Bridge this season despite scoring 14 goals across all competitions. The forward is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with several sides keen on his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More