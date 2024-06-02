"Not that bad for a first season" - Toni Kroos sends message to Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid win their 15th UCL

Departing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos left a cheeky message under his Los Blancos teammate Jude Bellingham's Instagram post. The English midfielder won his first Champions League title on Saturday at Wembley and duly posted on social media to celebrate his achievement.

The German midfielder commented on the Bellingham’s post:

"Not that bad for a first season…"

Vinicius Junior also commented, writing:

"New LEGEND."

Thibaut Courtois also posted under it, saying:

"What a player."

Real Madrid defeated Bellingham's former club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Bellingham joined Los Blancos from Dortmund for a reported £105 million fee last summer. He has shown his worth to his new club in the ensuing season, playing a vital part as they emerged La Liga and European champions.

Toni Kroos will, however, be bowing out of the team following his announcement that he will retire at the end of the season. The German midfielder ended a fantastic club career by winning the Champions League for the sixth time.

Real Madrid teammates Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham set to turn rivals in Euro 2024 following Champions League win

Los Blancos teammates Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos will turn opponents in the upcoming Euro 2024. The pair have recently won the Champions League together, but will now go to the tournament hoping to lead their respective countries to glory.

The tournament will be Kroos’ last dance in the sport following his decision to retire after its conclusion. The German has won every competition available to him except the Euros.

Bellingham has gotten a taste for continental silverware following his Champions League win with Los Blancos over his former side. The ex-Dortmund star will hope he can lead the Three lions to Euro success in Germany and end their seven-decade wait for silverware.

The tournament promises to be a fascinating one and neutrals will hope the pair run into each other over the course of the tournament. Both players provided assists in the UCL final and will hope they have the same golden touch in Germany for their countries.