"Not because of the Ballon d'Ors" - Cristiano Ronaldo 'better' overall compared to Lionel Messi, says Premier League star

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has explained why he rates Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi despite the Argentina icon winning a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or.

The debate between Ronaldo and Messi as to which of the two is the greatest of all time will likely never end. But, some argue that the Inter Miami superstar's past year has cemented him as the better player.

Lionel Messi, 36, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won his eighth Ballon d'Or as a result. The legendary forward wowed in Qatar with seven goals and three assists in seven games as he captained Argentina to glory.

However, Hayden doesn't compare the two longtime rivals on the basis of statistics or Ballons d'Or. He opined that Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, was better overall because of his success in three different leagues. He told Motivate Corner's YouTube channel:

"For me, I've always said Ronaldo. I love Messi as well in terms of a player but for me technically in terms of natural ability Messi's better as he's god-given talent but Ronaldo is manufactured."

Hayden added:

"The big thing for me for why I think Ronaldo is overall better is not because of the Ballon d'Or's, not because of his statistics, goals, assists all that."

Cristiano Ronaldo has won titles in England with Manchester United, Spain with Real Madrid and Italy with Juventus. He also became the first player in history to win five UEFA Champions Leagues.

Hayden touched on this:

"I just mean purely he's come to England, he's done it in England. He's gone to Spain, he's done it in Spain. He's won five Champions Leagues. He's gone to Italy, won everything in Italy. He's done it in three leagues, you can't compare that."

Messi looked set to see out his career at Barcelona before making an emotional exit in 2021. The Argentine hero joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Hayden doesn't feel that the success Messi accomplished with the Parisians (two Ligue 1 titles) compares to Ronaldo's feats in England, Spain and Italy:

"Yes okay, Messi's a genius we know that. He was at Barcelona pretty much his whole career, yes he's gone to PSG but with all due respect I don't think France are even ranked in the top five leagues anymore, it's not the same."

Ronaldo is Messi's closest rival when it comes to the all-time Ballon d'Or rankings. The Portugal captain sits on five, last winning the award in 2017.

Lionel Messi gave an honest answer when asked if he's the best player in history ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi is unsure whether he's the GOAT.

Lionel Messi spoke honestly after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or last month. The Barca icon was asked whether he felt he was the best player in history, above his fiercest rival Cristiano Ronaldo (via talkSPORT):

"As I always said, I do not know if I am the best player in history or not. If I am one of the best, then this is a wonderful thing."

Lionel Messi has enjoyed an illustrious career that has seen him win 39 major trophies at club level. He's posted 721 goals and 344 assists in 889 club games for the likes of the Blaugrana, PSG, and Inter Miami.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in club and international football history. Portugal's all-time top goalscorer has hit 733 goals and 234 assists in 986 club games.