"Not the best" - Bruno Fernandes reveals the key reason why Manchester United lost to Manchester City

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reacted to his team's shambolic defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored hat-tricks for Pep Guardiola's men. While Antony scored a great goal and Anthony Martial managed a brace for the visitors, those turned out to be nothing more than consolation prizes.

Bruno Fernandes reacted to his team's devastating loss as he told MUTV after the game (via manchestereveningnews.co.uk):

"I think the attitude and the belief from the beginning was not the best, think that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals. I think the second half was much better, we kept control more. Whenever we had the ball we were braver.

"Obviously, we were down so we needed to take some risks and when we take those risks we scored straight away, try to go a little bit more and concede more goals. Against teams like City, you cannot give them that much space."

Fernandes added:

"We are really disappointed, but now is the time to focus on the next game and understand that we have to get back to the performances we did before, with the belief, the togetherness and understand this can not get us down and has to make us improve."

The Portuguese continued:

"After this result, we knew it was going to be a tough game, but we’ve had tough games before and we have won it, so I think it’s about mentality, attitude and togetherness and belief in the process. It’s a good thing [that there are many games in October]."

Manchester City star Erlling Haaland created history against Manchester United

City star Erling Haaland against Manchester United

Manchester City star Erling Haaland continues his astonishing start to life in England as he scored three goals and provided two assists in his team's 6-3 demolition of Manchester City.

He has now scored three Premier League hat-tricks after only eight games for Manchester City, which is a historic achievement. The second place on that list belongs to former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen, who took 48 games to complete his first three hat-tricks in the league.

A Cole apps RECORD BREAKERErling Haaland becomes the 1st player in @premierleague history to score a hat-trick in 3 successive PL home gamesQuickest players to 3 PL hat-tricksE HAALANDappsM OwenappsR Van NistelrooyappsF TorresappsA Coleapps 🏆RECORD BREAKERErling Haaland becomes the 1st player in @premierleague history to score a hat-trick in 3 successive PL home gamesQuickest players to 3 PL hat-tricksE HAALAND 8️⃣ apps M Owen 4️⃣8️⃣ apps R Van Nistelrooy 5️⃣9️⃣ appsF Torres 6️⃣4️⃣ appsA Cole 6️⃣5️⃣ apps https://t.co/3BT1vcagex

