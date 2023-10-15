"Not the best combination" - Liverpool defender believes European commitment might hinder the Reds' season

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip reckons the Reds' involvement in the UEFA Europa League could affect their Premier League season due to the hectic schedule.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have had to resort to playing Europa League football for the first time in seven years after they finished fifth in the league last season. They have had a good start to the competition, leading Group E with six points from two games.

The Europa League is infamous for derailing clubs' league form at the business end of the season due to the hectic Thursday/Sunday schedule. This is because the teams are expected to recover within just two days.

Matip addressed this, saying (via CaughtOffside):

“Playing on Thursday night and Sunday afternoons is not the best combination, but a lot of teams do it and so should we. We are used to playing in midweek so this is not new for us, but of course, it means there are always just two days in between whenever we play in the Europa League."

He added:

“There’s not a lot of time to prepare for the weekend game as there will always be more time needed on recovery. But we all want to play European football and therefore we are ready to give it our all."

Liverpool next play in the Europa League against Toulouse at Anfield on Thursday, October 26.

Joel Matip gives his verdict on Liverpool's start to the season

Liverpool defender Joel Matip gave his verdict on the Reds' start to the season, acknowledging they need to work harder to improve upon their current form.

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League standings 17 points having played eight games. They have only lost once in their last 22 games across all competitions but have looked vulnerable in defense, keeping just five clean sheets since the first week of March.

Matip said (via ECHO):

"Points-wise our start to the season is not too bad, but performance-wise over the 90-plus minutes we've not been completely where we want to be. At the end we have often turned it around and it's good to know that we still have the quality to do that. As a defender, though, I hope that we can keep some clean sheets and still win the games."

He added:

"Last season was not our best but we have tried to improve. We tried to work harder directly from the beginning of pre-season to have a good start and the base for a good and successful season. Everybody has to play their part. Everybody has to be hungry and has to stay hungry. You have to work hard in every metre of the pitch to get a result."

Matip has done well this season to reclaim his spot in Liverpool's starting XI over Ibrahima Konate. He has made seven appearances this season and will be aiming to retain his place in the Reds' next game against Everton on October 21.