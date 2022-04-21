“Not a big game player” – Paul Parker delivers verdict on Manchester United star ‘found wanting’ against Liverpool

Following Manchester United’s dismal showing against Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, Paul Parker has had his say about the players and club. The pundit took aim at Bruno Fernandes, who had an impact-less, invisible game against top opposition on the day.

Speaking to Betting Expert, the pundit slammed the Portuguese playmaker for not delivering on the big occasions, saying:

"And that’s where you look for your big game players, against Liverpool. It’s a very good chance for these big game players and you sign them to play in these big games. Bruno Fernandes is not a big game player. He was found wanting in all big games and definitely last night as well.”

Manchester United went on to lose the game 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield and 9-0 against the Reds over the course of the season. The Red Devils were absolutely picked apart by their rivals, who could be accused of taking pity on their beleaguered opponents and taking their foot off the gas.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They [fans] deserve much more than this."



Players like Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford have yet again failed to deliver. Liverpool, who were the exact opposite of their rivals in how they are run and operate, continue to soar higher while Manchester United sink to lower depths.

United will hope that they can sort themselves out quickly and manage to qualify for European football, at the very least. However, based on their form and performances, the Red Devils might fall behind in the race for a top-four spot.

Manchester United and Liverpool clash highlights gulf in quality between two teams

It is an issue of shock and shame that the Red Devils have collected a 9-0 drubbing in home and away events against the Reds this season. For a team that came second in the Premier League last season, it has been a struggle to understand what has gone wrong with United.

While Jurgen Klopp and his men aim for an unprecedented quadruple, Ralf Rangnick's side will end the campaign without a single trophy. Only a decade ago, it would have been seen as a rare situation for the Old Trafford outfit to end up trophyless after a season.

Today, United seem to be a club without an identity, philosophy, or style of football. Cristiano Ronaldo had to save their hide against relegation-bound Norwich at the weekend when United won 3-2. The Red Devils had no chance without Ronaldo against the Reds.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



With Erik ten Hag officially announced as the next manager at Old Trafford, United fans will hope to see an improvement next season.

