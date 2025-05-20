“Not buying the refs were the issue" - Ex-MLS star on Inter Miami performances after Lionel Messi's complaints about refereeing

Lionel Messi has been told by former USMNT forward Taylor Twellman that Inter Miami's defeat to Orlando City wasn't down to bad refereeing. The Herons were put to the sword by their Florida rivals 3-0 in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

After starting the 2025 MLS season on a good note, Inter Miami suffered a dip in form, with their most recent defeat being the fifth in their last seven games across competitions. In the aftermath of the defeat to Orlando City, Lionel Messi pointed fingers at referee Guido Gonzales Jr., saying, ‘MLS needs to take a closer look at the officiating.’

The Argentine was left fuming after a back pass led to one of Orlando City’s goals. He felt that pass from an Orlando City defender to the goalkeeper should have been ruled an intentional backpass, only for the referee to ignore the incident.

Ad

Trending

In response to Messi’s comments, Twellman admitted that an improvement was needed in the officiating, but didn’t buy the idea that the referee’s decision led to their loss. He said (via GOAL):

“They did NOT lose 3-0 because of the officiating….yes improvement is needed sure but I watched the 90’. Not buying the refs were/are the issue with giving up 20 goals in 6 games.”

Ad

Inter Miami have dropped further on the Eastern Conference league table as they were leapfrogged by Orlando to the fifth position.

Lionel Messi’s future at Inter Miami hangs in the balance amid contract drama – Reports

Lionel Messi joined the Florida-based club in 2023 and has taken them to unprecedented highs in his almost two years there.

Ad

Since the turn of the year, his future has become a major talking point. His current deal of $20 million per year will expire this December, and reports have claimed that he will sign a contract extension.

However, as per ESPN journalist Diego Monroig, contract talks between Messi and Miami have reached an impasse. He wrote, as quoted by talkSPORT:

"The negotiations started in November, it still exists, but it’s stalled right now due to details and conditions. The intention is to make use of the option for one more year so that Messi can stay at Inter Miami while preparing for the next World Cup."

When Lionel Messi was asked after the match against Orlando about signing a contract extension, he declined to answer. However, Miami boss Javier Mascherano was optimistic that his fellow countryman would commit his future to the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More