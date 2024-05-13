"Not a chance" - Arsenal legend Paul Merson makes early Manchester United prediction for next season 

Football pundit Paul Merson has predicted that Manchester United will finish behind Arsenal next season as well. He believes that the Red Devils will not catch up with the Gunners regardless of who they sign this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Merson stated that Manchester United were miles behind Arsenal and were not going to get close any time soon. He said:

"I don't care how many of those players get fit next season, there's no way they are finishing above Arsenal next season. Not a chance. And I'll have another tattoo as well. No chance. They are 30 points behind."

While the former Gunners star showed confidence in Mikel Arteta's side, he does not see them winning the league title. He added:

"Arsenal are probably going to finish second. If you're relying on Tottenham to win or draw a football match... yeah... no. If they win that, I will have a Tottenham tattoo. I will. I'll put it where you can't see it!"

Arsenal need Manchester City to drop points in one of their last two matches. Pep Guardiola's side face Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday and then take on West Ham United on the final day of the season.

Paul Merson does not see Manchester United winning the FA Cup

Paul Merson has confidently predicted that Manchester United will not win the FA Cup final against Manchester City. He jokingly stated that Erik ten Hag should be knighted if the Red Devils manage to pull off a result and said on Sky Sports:

"I mean, if they beat Man City in the FA Cup final, looking at the last few results, looking at Palace, he should get knighted. He should get knighted. I'm not exaggerating. He should get knighted, because it would be a miracle. It would be a miracle if they beat Man City."

He was critical of the Dutch manager and said:

"I didn't think in my lifetime that I'd see this. There never has been a negative goal difference for Manchester United [at the end of a Premier League season] but even eighth. I mean, eighth in the league… this is still like sitting here today, in my opinion, the biggest club in the world. You know, still one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League table right now with two games left in the league season. They face Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion this week.