"Not Chelsea standard" - John Obi Mikel takes aim at five Blues stars after their dismal defeat to Everton

John Obi Mikel has raised concerns with five of Chelsea's squad after they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday (December 10).

Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered their seventh league defeat of the season at Goodison Park. It followed a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, with their hopes of a top-four finish are in major doubt. They sit 12th in the league, 14 points off the top four.

Mikel was less than impressed with what he saw from Chelsea against Everton. The Nigerian feels Marc Cucurella and Armando Broja are not up to par with his former club. He also wants to see more from the club's record signings Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Cucurella is not Chelsea standard. We need to see more from Caicedo and Enzo - two really good players who need time. Broja is not at the Chelsea level."

Broja started Sunday's game against Everton instead of Nicolas Jackson. The Colombian has endured topsy-turvy form since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal in the summer for £31.8 million.

Jackson has managed seven goals and one assist in 18 games across competitions. Mikel thinks Chelsea should look to sign Napoli's prolific forward Victor Osimhen:

"I have my doubts on Jackson. We need a striker. Victor Osimhen would give us goals when he comes to Chelsea."

The pressure is growing on Pochettino as he's been unable to help transform the west Londoners who finished 12th. The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella (via the source above) reports that the Argentine coach is set to inform the club's hierarchy about strengthening in defense, midfield, and attack.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo needed to improve

Moises Caicedo has disappointed since joining in a record-breaking deal.

Pochettino admitted just ahead of his side's defeat to Everton that midfield duo Fernandez and Caicedo needed to improve. He said (via The Evening Standard):

"The relationship between them needs to improve of course between them and individually also."

Many expected the west Londoners to be bolstered by the signings of Fernandez and Caicedo. The duo were regarded as two of European football's most promising midfield talents ahead of their transfers to Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez joined from Benfica in January for a then-club record £106.8 million. The energetic midfielder received glowing verdicts following an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with winners Argentina.

However, the 22-year-old hasn't overly impressive with Pochettino's side. He's made 40 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing as many assists.

Meanwhile, Caicedo arrived in west London from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British transfer record £115 million. The Ecuadorian had impressed at the Amex, viewed as one of the Premier League's best holding midfielders.

But, the 22-year-old hasn't come anywhere close to replicating his Brighton form at Stamford Bridge. He's put in unconvincing performances throughout his 17 outings with the side thus far.