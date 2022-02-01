"Not my choice" - PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino opens up on decision to allow Xavi Simons to take decisive penalty against Nice

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he didn’t pick Xavi Simons for the seventh penalty in their Coupe de France last-16 clash against Nice. The youngster took the all-important spot-kick ahead of many veteran stars and saw it get saved by Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Pochettinho’s PSG welcomed Nice to the Parc des Princes for their French Cup pre-quarter-final clash on Monday night. Despite playing with most of their first-team stars, including Lionel Messi, the Parisians failed to breach the visitors’ resistance. Courtesy of both teams’ unconvincing attacking play, the match ended goalless in regulation time and went straight to penalties.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Leandro Parades, Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, and Juan Bernat took the first six kicks, with only Parades missing his shot. In the opposite camp, Andy Delort fluffed his chance, making Paris’ seventh spot-kick the decider. 18-year-old prodigy Simons failed to convert his chance, which saw Nice progress to the quarter-final at PSG’s expense.

When asked why the youngster was tasked with taking the decisive kick, the Argentine manager admitted he didn’t plan beyond the first five kicks.

In his press conference, he said:

“We made the decision related to the first five shooters, which were Leo, Kylian, Paredes, Julian, and Marco. We thought we could win with those five, but for the others, it depended on how the players felt. They took the places that suited them. Xavi was not my choice.”

He added:

“You have to keep absolute confidence in [Simons], like for any other PSG player. He has the same rights. There is logically a great disappointment for him and the others as well.”

Xavi Simons, who plays for the club’s Under-19 team, has featured in six UEFA Youth League games this season, registering three goals and six assists.

Pressure mounts on PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

Despite Paris Saint-Germain’s admirable 11-point lead in Ligue 1, Mauricio Pochettino has not been able to rest on his laurels in recent weeks. Now, following his side’s elimination from the Coupe de France, the pressure on him is at an all-time high. Monday's result marked the club’s first defeat in 14 games in the competition.

Despite having some of the best players at his disposal, Pochettino has not been able to produce the best brand of football. Club supporters want admirable performances to go with the result and the former Tottenham manager is currently falling short.

Unless he produces a dramatically improved performance in the Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid, Pochettino might soon get sacked at PSG.

