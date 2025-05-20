"Not a clown and I never will be" - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hits back at journalist ahead of UEL final against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou responded to 'clown' claims ahead of the UEFA Europa League final with Manchester United in Bilbao on Thursday (May 22). United and Spurs are a lowly 16th and 17th, respectively, in the Premier League.

Ad

While both clubs have seemingly exceeded expectations in Europe, their form in the league has been dismal, to say the least. That makes it a big game for both clubs, as the winner will be assured of a UEFA Champions League league phase berth, while the other won't have any European football next season.

Considering Spurs' poor domestic form, much rides on the outcome of the upcoming game. But Postecoglou dismissed claims that he would be regarded as a 'clown' if he comes up second-best against United.

Ad

Trending

“That depends on your outlook, but I’ll tell you one thing: irrespective of what happens tomorrow, I’m not a clown, and I never will be, mate," the Australian said (as per Football365).

“I’m really disappointed that you would use such terminology about a person who for 26 years without any favours from anyone has worked his way to a position where he’s leading out a club in a European major competition (final). For you to suggest that somehow us not being successful means that I’m a clown, not really sure how to answer that question.”

Ad

He added:

“My future is assured, mate. I wouldn’t be the first person who changes job. We all change jobs. I am sure you’ve had more than one job. My future is assured, I have got a beautiful family, I’ve got a great life, I’ll keep on winning trophies until I finish – wherever that is.

Ad

It's noteworthy that Tottenham are looking to end a 17-year title drought in any competition.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: A few tidbits

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

As mentioned above, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to redeem themselves by ending a largely disappointing season with European success.

Ad

Notably, the United-Tottenham clash will mark the fourth title match between two sides from the same country and first since Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the 2019 final. Overall, it will be the sixth all-English title clash in an European competition.

Manchester United and Tottenham have had contrasting results in their previous all-English European finals. While the Red Devils beat Chelsea on penalties to win the 2008 UEFA Champions League in Moscow, Tottenham fell to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League title clash.

The two sides are meeting in Europe for the first time since United won 4-3 across two legs in the 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup. Spurs are looking to become the only side since Everton (1985-86) to beat the Red Devils four times in the same season, having won both times in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More