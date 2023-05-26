“Not when compared with my Geo” – When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed s*x with Georgina Rodriguez is better than greatest goal he ever scored

Cristiano Ronaldo once named his favorite goal of his career but claimed that it still wasn't better than sex with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese forward gave an interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan, which was released in 2022 where he was asked to name the best goal he has ever scored. The forward picked his bicycle kick against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in 2018:

"I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn't done this. I thought, 'Finally I had scored a bicycle (kick), the beautiful jumping.' The way I jumped against (Gianluigi) Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League quarterfinal. It was a beautiful goal."

When asked by Morgan if the goal felt better than sex, Cristiano Ronaldo denied it:

"No, not (when compared) with my Geo (Georgina Rodriguez), no!"

Ronaldo scored the outrageous bicycle goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in 2018. Dani Carvajal put in a cross from the right, which was behind the Portuguese. The forward rose elegantly and smashed it past Buffon with a bicycle kick.

Even Juventus fans at the Allianz Arena stood up and applauded the strike. Real Madrid won the game 3-0 and the tie 4-3 en route their third Champions League title in a row.

When Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo temporarily stopped dating

The legendary footballer has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2016. They met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where the Spaniard used to work, and started dating after hitting it off at a party.

However, Georgina Rodriguez said that due to her father, Jorge's, illness, she was temporarily unable to date Ronaldo. In her Netflix docuseries 'I am Georgina', she said:

"Cristiano had a lot of games, the thing with my father also happened then. I was a little absent; well I was sad, and one day, we ran into each other at another event, and he asked me for dinner. ... I thought: 'Finally, my chance has come'."

Ronaldo also confirmed the same:

“It wasn’t sudden. It took a bit, perhaps a couple of months, because during that time we kind of stopped seeing each other."

Jorge later passed away in 2019 due to heart complications. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, have been together since and currently reside in Saudi Arabia. They're co-parents to five kids - Cristiano Jr., Eva, Alana, Mateo and Bella.

