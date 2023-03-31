“Not considering this option at the moment” – Journalist makes huge claim on Lionel Messi’s future amid PSG contract standoff

Lionel Messi's future remains under a cloud of doubt as he approaches the end of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. His two-year deal with the French champions is set to expire this summer and there is no clarity about his future.

Multiple reports have linked Messi with a Barcelona return, while offers from the MLS and Saudi Arabia have also reportedly arrived. PSG have tabled an extension offer as well, but the Argentine is yet to make a decision.

According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is waiting for Barcelona to make an offer. The Catalan giants are in a financial mess and will need to offload heavily to be able to accommodate Messi's wages.

“Time is playing against PSG and if Messi was 100% convinced, he would have already signed the extension with PSG, who are already on the table. He is not going to reject PSG, but he is waiting for Barcelona,” Edul claimed.

Even if Barcelona manage to convince Messi to make a return, there is a big question mark over whether they will be able to register him with La Liga. Moreover, with Messi prioritizing a stay in Europe, MLS and Saudi Arabia don't seem feasible options.

PSG, too, are ready to make another offer to extend the Argentina captain's stay in Paris. The next few months will paint a complete picture of Messi's future as we approach the end of the season.

“We have to see if Barcelona can register his contract, which is not easy. PSG will make him a new proposal at another meeting. Messi has an option in MLS, but he wants to continue in Europe and is not considering this option at the moment," the journalist added.

Xavi leaves door open for Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

Barcelona manager Xavi left the door open for Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou. Commenting on the Argentine's possible return to the Catalan club, the Spaniard said in February:

"I have nothing to add. I said at the time that this is his home and that the doors are open to him, so I can't say any more.

"With the president we talk about a lot of things and nothing more. From there it will depend a lot on him, on what he wants to do in the future, on what fits for the club.... But it's clear that this is his home, there's no doubt about it."

