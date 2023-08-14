"Not in control of the match at all" - Xavi slams referee for Raphinha red card after Getafe 0-0 Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has criticized referee Cesar Soto Grado following the team's 0-0 draw with Getafe.

The Blaugrana visited the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for the 2023-24 La Liga opener on Sunday, August 13. A contest with few clear-cut chances ended in a goalless stalemate, with both teams finishing the game with 10 men.

Barcelona winger Raphinha was the first to be sent off for a second bookable offence in the 42nd minute. The Brazilian elbowed Getafe's Gaston Alvarez in the face while trying to latch onto a ball over the top, which led to his dismissal.

Just 12 minutes into the second half, Jaime Mata was sent off for the hosts after picking up his second caution for a reckless foul on Ronald Araujo.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Xavi admitted Raphinha's act was a mistake, but slammed the refereeing. He said (as quoted by @BarcaUniversal on X [formerly Twitter]):

"Raphinha was wrong, but he acted like that because so many things were happening and the referee was not calling the fouls. The referee was not in control of the match at all."

You can view the tweet here: https://twitter.com/BarcaUniversal/status/1690854068682457088

The match ultimately ended with both teams getting a combined six shots on target from 19 attempts. Getafe committed 20 fouls and picked up six yellow cards, while Barcelona recorded 11 and two respectively.

"We didn't take our chances" - Barcelona boss Xavi not satisfied with draw against Getafe

The sheer number of fouls and stoppages were the primary talking point from Sunday's match. However, it's also worth noting that Barcelona didn't display a killer instinct, an issue that plagued them in the second half of the 2022-23 season as well.

Raphinha saw a free-kick and close-range attempt saved in the first half before his dismissal. Oriol Romeu flashed an effort wide from the edge of the box, while Robert Lewandowski saw a weak header easily cleared off the line in the second half.

The Catalans struggled to create openings against a stubborn Getafe backline, but should've converted at least one of the aforementioned chances. Xavi Hernandez addressed the same after the match, saying (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“In the first half we didn’t play well, we tried a lot of things against a tough defensive opponent. The point we take isn’t good enough, we didn’t take our chances. In the second half we played great football.”

Barcelona will hope to get their first win of the season in their next La Liga game against Cadiz at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 20.