"Not dropping like other teams that had success in the past" - Guardiola appears to aim dig at Manchester United with comment

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola seemingly took a dig at their rivals Manchester United amid the former's poor form. The Sky Blues stand fifth in the Premier League table with 41 points from 24 games.

The 2024-25 campaign has been a rough one for Guardiola's Manchester City as they failed to win 12 out of their first 24 Premier League games (12 wins, five draws, seven losses). The Sky Blues, who've won the league the last four consecutive times, could also bow out of the UEFA Champions League. They suffered a 3-2 home loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of the knockout playoffs and will need to make a decisive comeback in the second leg to stay alive in the competition.

Despite Manchester City's poor form, Pep Guardiola appeared to take on their rivals Manchester United's current form. He told reporters (via GOAL):

"Maybe we'll finish 14th-15th but we are fifth, we are not dropping like other teams that had success in the past."

Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2013, which was also the last season of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Since then, the Red Devils have seen a slow decline in their performances. Manchester United have won only eight out of their 24 games in the Premier League this season and stand 13th in the league (29 points off 24 games).

"I’m not good enough" - Pep Guardiola's bold statement after Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Manchester United this season

Manchester City last faced Manchester United in the Premier League at home on December 15. The Sky Blues suffered a 2-1 loss to their local rivals with Josvo Gvardiol scoring their only goal of the night (36'). Bruno Fernandes (88') and Amad Diallo's (90') last-minute goals sealed the win for the Red Devils.

After their fifth loss of the league this season, Pep Guardiola told reporters in the post-match press conference that he's unable to find solutions for the Cityzens' plight.

The Catalan tactician said (via Hindustan Times):

"I’m the boss, I’m the manager, I have to find solutions but I don’t find solutions. This is a big club and when you lose eight of (11) something is wrong. You can say the schedule is tough or the injuries to players, but no. I’m the manager and I’m not good enough, simple as that."

"I have to find a way to talk to them, to train them in the way we need to play, to press the way we need to press. I’m not good enough. I’m not doing well. That is the truth," he added.

Manchester City will next face the Red Devils on April 5 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

