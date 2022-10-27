"Not enough levers to keep Barcelona in the Champions League" - Twitter explodes as Catalan giants drop down to UEFA Europa League 

Fans on Twitter reacted to Barcelona dropping to the UEFA Europa League after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on October 26.

The Catan club's qualification to the knockout stages was in jeopardy ahead of Inter's game. A win for the Italian club would have secured Xavi's team's demotion to the Europa League.

Inter Milan secured their birth in the Round of 16 of the Champions League with a convincing 4-0 win against Plzen. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku and a brace from Edin Dzeko sealed the win for the Nerazzurri.

Regardless of the outcome of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich, the Spanish giants will now play in the Europa League.

This is the second year in a row that the Blaugranas have dropped from the Champions League to the playoffs of the Europa League.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barca's demotion:

B/R Football @brfootball Not enough levers to keep Barcelona in the Champions League Not enough levers to keep Barcelona in the Champions League 😳 https://t.co/pW3ryFhxOd

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Congratulations to fellow La Liga team, FC Barcelona for qualifying to the play-offs of @EuropaLeague for the 2nd year in a row. Congratulations to fellow La Liga team, FC Barcelona for qualifying to the play-offs of @EuropaLeague for the 2nd year in a row.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Barcelona hijacked us just to hear the Europa League anthem again Barcelona hijacked us just to hear the Europa League anthem again https://t.co/SLvcuoUlGQ

Umir @umirf1 Being honest, Barcelona being eliminated from the UCL, makes me happy, makes me smile. Being honest, Barcelona being eliminated from the UCL, makes me happy, makes me smile.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The club have played in it every year since his departure Messi never played in the Europa League during his 17 years at Barcelona.The club have played in it every year since his departure Messi never played in the Europa League during his 17 years at Barcelona.The club have played in it every year since his departure 👀 https://t.co/M5pHsTGbSg

Conn @ConnCFC After 100 levers, 10000 hijacks, 20000000 twerks from Gerard Romero on twitch, Barcelona still find themselves in Europa league. Things you love to see After 100 levers, 10000 hijacks, 20000000 twerks from Gerard Romero on twitch, Barcelona still find themselves in Europa league. Things you love to see

Trey @UTDTrey Whatever happens this week, as long as Barcelona are sent down to the Europa League then we eating good. Whatever happens this week, as long as Barcelona are sent down to the Europa League then we eating good.

William Hill @WilliamHill



01/02

02/03

03/04

04/05

05/06

06/07

07/08

08/09

09/10

10/11

11/12

12/13

13/14

14/15

15/16

16/17

17/18

18/19

19/20

20/21

21/22

22/23



Xavi had the full campaign this time. Did Barcelona qualify for the #UCL R16?01/0202/0303/0404/0505/0606/0707/0808/0909/1010/1111/1212/1313/1414/1515/1616/1717/1818/1919/2020/2121/2222/23Xavi had the full campaign this time. Did Barcelona qualify for the #UCL R16?✅ 01/02✅ 02/03✅ 03/04✅ 04/05✅ 05/06✅ 06/07✅ 07/08✅ 08/09✅ 09/10✅ 10/11✅ 11/12✅ 12/13✅ 13/14✅ 14/15✅ 15/16✅ 16/17✅ 17/18✅ 18/19✅ 19/20✅ 20/21❌ 21/22❌ 22/23Xavi had the full campaign this time. 😬

Magnus Carlsen @MagnusCarlsen Good thing the Inter game is not close, so I can focus on chess and Barcelona on the Europa League Good thing the Inter game is not close, so I can focus on chess and Barcelona on the Europa League

Janty @CFC_Janty LET'S ALL LAUGH AT BARCELONA LET'S ALL LAUGH AT BARCELONA 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Paddy Power @paddypower With Inter winning, Barcelona are heading for the Europa League. With Inter winning, Barcelona are heading for the Europa League. https://t.co/o1QInXIqIZ

Trey @UTDTrey Xavi hasn’t even been Barcelona manager up to a year and he’s already sent them down from the Champions League into the Europa League TWICE. Generational manager Xavi hasn’t even been Barcelona manager up to a year and he’s already sent them down from the Champions League into the Europa League TWICE. Generational manager 😭

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Viktoria Plzen players waving to all the Barcelona fans watching at home Viktoria Plzen players waving to all the Barcelona fans watching at home 😅 https://t.co/OT7R2ajUWK

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Inter dragging Barca to the Europa League... Inter dragging Barca to the Europa League... https://t.co/wn4o5w3pfj

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BARCELONA ARE BACK IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE BARCELONA ARE BACK IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE 😱 https://t.co/hROJxQcpBZ

Troll Football @TrollFootball Welcome to Europa League FC Barcelona



Welcome to Europa League FC Barcelonahttps://t.co/Wse1BupfPc

B/R Football @brfootball



2021-22: Out in the group stage

2022-23: Out in the group stage



Barcelona in the Champions League since Leo Messi left:2021-22: Out in the group stage2022-23: Out in the group stage Barcelona in the Champions League since Leo Messi left:▪️2021-22: Out in the group stage▪️ 2022-23: Out in the group stage😕 https://t.co/rqkGBL4xFZ

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



How the mighty have fallen We could see Barça vs. United in the Europa League this season...How the mighty have fallen We could see Barça vs. United in the Europa League this season...How the mighty have fallen 👀 https://t.co/CPP8eKiTYB

PhD Ilkay 🇨🇦 ¹⁴ @DrNacho_RM Barcelona getting dragged to Europa League second year in a row after activating 7 levers, selling half their assets & spending €600m in one transfer window: Barcelona getting dragged to Europa League second year in a row after activating 7 levers, selling half their assets & spending €600m in one transfer window: https://t.co/wuZ9i95tty

Janty @CFC_Janty BARCELONA ARE GOING TO THE EUROPA LEAGUE AGAIN BARCELONA ARE GOING TO THE EUROPA LEAGUE AGAIN https://t.co/jUXRmyu269

B/R Football @brfootball This Barcelona fan has already moved on This Barcelona fan has already moved on 😅 https://t.co/tvv8PUyvJq

The Catalan club started their Champions League campaign in style with a 5-1 win against Viktoria Plzen. However, back-to-back away losses against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan followed.

They could only manage a 3-3 draw in their last game against Inter Milan at Camp Nou. Xavi's team now have four points from as many games. Inter Milan, meanwhile, secured their qualification with 10 points from five games.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said his team will aim to win the Europa League

Xavi in the sidelines

Ahead of his team's clash against Bayern Munich, Barcelona manager Xavi acknowledged the possibility of his side going down to the Europa League. However, he said that the team will try to win the competition if demoted.

He said (via barcelona.com):

"We could be going to the Europa League. We have to accept the reality. We'll watch the Inter game tomorrow and if we can't quality, then it's the Europa League and we'll attack it like lions. We'll be in it to win it."

Xavi also said that Sergi Roberto is out of the clash against the Bavarians. The coach is counting on the likes of Hector Bellerin and Jules Kounde to fill that void.

"Sergi Roberto is a big loss. He was confident and finding form, scoring goals and giving assists. It's a pity he's injured but we have Bellerín as cover and Koundé can play in that position too."

Barcelona reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season only to beaten by eventual champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

