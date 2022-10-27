"Not enough levers to keep Barcelona in the Champions League" - Twitter explodes as Catalan giants drop down to UEFA Europa League 

Fans on Twitter reacted to Barcelona dropping to the UEFA Europa League after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on October 26.
The Catan club's qualification to the knockout stages was in jeopardy ahead of Inter's game. A win for the Italian club would have secured Xavi's team's demotion to the Europa League.
Inter Milan secured their birth in the Round of 16 of the Champions League with a convincing 4-0 win against Plzen. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku and a brace from Edin Dzeko sealed the win for the Nerazzurri.
Regardless of the outcome of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich, the Spanish giants will now play in the Europa League.
This is the second year in a row that the Blaugranas have dropped from the Champions League to the playoffs of the Europa League.
The Catalan club started their Champions League campaign in style with a 5-1 win against Viktoria Plzen. However, back-to-back away losses against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan followed.
They could only manage a 3-3 draw in their last game against Inter Milan at Camp Nou. Xavi's team now have four points from as many games. Inter Milan, meanwhile, secured their qualification with 10 points from five games.
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said his team will aim to win the Europa League
Ahead of his team's clash against Bayern Munich, Barcelona manager Xavi acknowledged the possibility of his side going down to the Europa League. However, he said that the team will try to win the competition if demoted.
He said (via barcelona.com):
"We could be going to the Europa League. We have to accept the reality. We'll watch the Inter game tomorrow and if we can't quality, then it's the Europa League and we'll attack it like lions. We'll be in it to win it."
Xavi also said that Sergi Roberto is out of the clash against the Bavarians. The coach is counting on the likes of Hector Bellerin and Jules Kounde to fill that void.
"Sergi Roberto is a big loss. He was confident and finding form, scoring goals and giving assists. It's a pity he's injured but we have Bellerín as cover and Koundé can play in that position too."
Barcelona reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season only to beaten by eventual champions Eintracht Frankfurt.