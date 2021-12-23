“Not enough respect for Ligue 1” - Ander Herrara makes bold claim after PSG’s 1-1 draw against Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ended their 2021 fixtures in disappointing fashion as the club struggled through most of the game against Ligue 1 minnows FC Lorient. The French giants failed to test the opposition keeper in the first half, taking six shots with none on target. In fact, over the course of the game, PSG had only four shots on target and needed a late Mauro Icardi goal to salvage a point.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Mauro Icardi with a header late in the match and draws PSG level. Mauro Icardi with a header late in the match and draws PSG level.

After the game, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera spoke to Canal Plus (via Canal Supporters) about the difficulties the team faced on the day:

“Today was a very, very difficult game. They are very well organised. They played very defensively. Even though we played against a very close, very defensive team, we deserved to win. We got some chances, especially in the second half, but if you don’t score, you will suffer.”

The star also noted that playing in Ligue 1 wasn’t an easy feat either:

“They are a very strong team defensively. […] I think we did everything to win, but we did not mark the opportunities we had. Ligue 1, it is strong. I think there is no respect when we talk about Ligue 1.”

Despite PSG snatching a point, the game will feel like a loss considering their struggling opponent's poor form.

"Why a miracle?" - Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG deserved their late goal against Lorient

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG struggled against a Lorient side that could hardly string together two consecutive wins in Ligue 1. Aside from Lorient scoring first, Sergio Ramos received two bookings and was sent for an early bath, compounding the Parisians' problems.

A late goal from Mauro Icardi saved PSG from certain defeat, but Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his side deserved the draw. He also acknowledged that PSG could've played better, but refused to see Icardi's late goal as a miracle:

"A miracle? Why a miracle? We scored a very nice goal that I think we deserved earlier. We had a lot of chances in the second half. I think you have to respect Lorient, they are a Ligue 1 team," he said.

"We didn't have a good first half. Sergio [Ramos] entered the second half because we wanted to build with three central defenders and have more rhythm on the wings. We were better in the second half, we had more chances and we could have scored more. The results are consistent for now. But we can still do better," said the PSG boss.

