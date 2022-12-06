"Not entirely inconceivable" - Financial expert says Saudi owners could 'dispose' of Newcastle to buy Manchester United

The Saudi Arabian consortium that purchased Newcastle United could be interested in setting aside the Magpies to buy Manchester United. Back in 2019, the Saudis were interested in the Old Trafford club, but they failed to reach an agreement with the Glazers, who were offering 20% minority shares instead.

However, the Saudi Public Investment Fund could return to the negotiating table for the Manchester-based club, now that it has been placed on the market. According to professor of sport and geopolitical economy Simon Chadwick, their interest remains in the Red Devils, but they will have to leave Newcastle first.

Speaking to The Athletic (via Sport Bible), the SKEMA Business School professor explained:

“Newcastle United has always seemed like an opportunistic purchase and I think in essence the deal for Newcastle was sold heavily to them by intermediaries. You had a willing seller and the amount of money they paid is small change.

“The opportunistic purchase of Newcastle, I think, was a consequence of being kicked back by Man United in the first place. There probably will be a certain amount of disbelief amongst Saudi officials having bought Newcastle when they really wanted to buy Man United. They are now in a position where they could potentially buy United.

“I might be going out on a bit of a limb here, but it is not entirely inconceivable that they could dispose of Newcastle and buy Manchester United.”

Manchester United is interested in Bundesliga goalkeeper

According to BILD (via United in Focus), the Red Devils have placed Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper, Yann Sommer, on their radar once more. The 34-year-old is currently enjoying a World Cup run with Switzerland, although he is set to face a tough test against Bruno Fernandes and Portugal in the round of 16.

Sommer has plied his trade with Monchengladbach for nearly a decade, and he is said to be looking for other options. The Swiss goalie will see his contract in Germany expire this summer, and the Red Devils now have him shortlisted as a potential free transfer.

Sommer's entry could mean David de Gea's exit, although the Spaniard has been the No. 1 goalkeeper at Old Trafford for over a decade. However, with a contract extension looking unlikely for De Gea, it seems as though Sommer could be United's next No. 1.

