"Not even the great Guardiola could survive a season at Manchester United" - Red Devils' coach McCarthy makes bold claim to defend Ten Hag

Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has come out to defend the club’s under-fire head coach Erik ten Hag. The South African insisted that not even reigning Premier League champion Pep Guardiola would have managed a top-four finish with so many injuries at the club.

Speaking to South African radio station 947, the former Porto striker defended the Red Devils head coach, saying (via Express UK):

“It's the first time in the club's history that we had so much bad luck with injuries, In the Premier League, if you don't have your best squad available, you're going to fall short because any team can beat any team. That's why it's the toughest league.

McCarthy said further:

"I've never, in my life, experienced anything like that as a player or a coach. We were only able to play with our strongest team in four games all season prior to the FA Cup final. It's been an absolute nightmare. For everyone saying it's been our worst season: yes, it has been. But also, with what we've had to deal with, no coach, not even the great Pep Guardiola, could survive a season at Man United finishing in the top four. And that ain't no excuse”

Manchester United limped to an eighth place finish this season, their lowest since 1990, with a negative goal difference (-1) for the first time since the 1989-90 season. While the Red Devils were not at their best this season, they still managed to lift the FA Cup beating crosstown rivals Manchester City and sealed a place in Europe. The win might however not be enough to save Erik ten Hag's job.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Red Devils' problems come from a lack of leadership in the team

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes the team is struggling because it lacks enough leadership in the squad. The club's all-time record goal scorer believes the team is talented enough to do well but does not believe they have the mentality to overcome adversity.

Speaking on The Overlap, with former teammate Gary Neville, Rooney said:

“You had yourself, Giggsy, Scholesy, Roy at the time for a short period. You were Man Utd, it was your club, and then there was that little group behind you – in Rio, myself, Wes [Brown] and whatever. We knew we were the next ones and had to take that one from you. I think that's probably why the club is struggling now, because there was no one underneath us really to go and set the examples.”

The England legend concluded, saying:

"One thing I would say with Manchester United now is, look at the team and you're still asking questions about who the leader is. I know Bruno [Fernandes] is captain, but who are the leaders there?

Every time Manchester United concede a goal their heads go down too quickly and you almost think there is no way they're getting back into the game.”

Manchester United endured a poor season last campaign, losing 14 Premier League games for the first time in their history. The Red Devils will hope some players can step up to be leaders next season and restore the historic club to it's former glory.