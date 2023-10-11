"Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine it playing out that way" - Lionel Messi on stoppage-time free-kick winner on Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi has opened up about his dream debut for Inter Miami. He came on in the second half of a Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul in July and hit a sensational 94th-minute free-kick winner as the Herons won 2-1.

Arriving at the club on a free transfer after a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi was expected to take some time to get used to his new surroundings.

However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner surprised himself as he made a memorable goalscoring debut, introducing himself to the DRV PNK Stadium faithful with a sumptuous strike.

In the first episode of 'Messi meets America,' detailing the early days of the Argentine's start to life in the States, the 36-year-old said (as per Daily Mail):

"The truth is it was crazy how it happened. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine it playing out that way. Obviously, you always dream big and always imagine the best, don’t you? But the truth is that I hadn’t imagined it.

"It was extraordinary to be able to start like this because of all the expectations I had, because it was my first minutes in my first home game, it gave us the victory in the last minute, and well… it was special. Truly."

Messi would go on to score nine more times in the next six games - netting in each outing - as the Herons won the inaugural edition of the competition for their first-ever trophy.

"I came with great enthuasism" - Lionel Messi on his arrival at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi made a blazing start to life at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game. However, it was a journey into the unknown when he left European shores for the first time this summer to embark on a new adventure in the States with Inter Miami.

Nevertheless, the Argentine said that he and his family arrived in Miami with great enthusiasm. Considering the great lengths to which co-owner David Beckham went to convince him to arrive in Miami, Messi was looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

Messi said in the aforementioned interaction that his family enjoyed themselves in Miami after Beckham had provided him valuable tips about life in the States. The Argentine said:

"I came with great enthusiasm. My wife and I and our children have really been enjoying ourselves, and we’ve been talking about what this could mean for us. And it was a nice start."

Lionel Messi, though, failed to inspire Inter Miami into the MLS postseason, with their slim hopes getting doused following a 1-0 home loss to FC Cincinnati last week.