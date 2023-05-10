“Not my fault you thought we’d win 6-0” - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola attacks reporter after 1-1 Real Madrid draw

Pep Guardiola hit back at a beIN Sports reporter for a question after Manchester City's recent 1-1 draw at Real Madrid. He was not pleased with the journalist asking why the Cityzens did not win 6-0 and hit out, saying it was not his problem if the pundits and media officials thought it was going to be a walk in the park for them.

Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Jr both scored stunning goals as Real Madrid held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. The two sides now have it all to play for in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final that takes place next week.

During his post-match interview, Guardiola was asked about the scoreline and why Manchester City did not win 6-0. He replied:

"Who's everyone? Do you know who we are playing against? Do you know how many Champions League titles they [Real Madrid] have? It's not my fault you thought we would win 6-0."

He added on BT Sport:

"We were better when they scored, they were better when we scored. It was a tight game. Real Madrid in the semi-final is always a tough one. We turned up, we had good moments, it's difficult with the quality they have on and off the ball. 1-1, final next Wednesday with our people."

Guardiola continued:

"We started really well in the first-half, but then they made a lot of passes, they are really, really good at that. But after we scored a really good goal from Kevin, we had good moments. They had a few good chances."

The first leg of the second semifinal takes place on Wednesday night, with AC Milan and Inter Milan facing off at San Siro.

Real Madrid satisfied after draw against Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was delighted with his team taking a draw in the first leg of the semi-final, and Carlo Ancelotti also had the same opinion. The Real Madrid manager was happy with his team's performance and gave credit to his players for fighting on the pitch.

He told the media (as per Mirror):

"Defensively we were very good. Rudiger against Haaland did really well, the midfield covered really well the position in front of the defence, we managed the ball well in the second half. We are satisfied. Sometimes the result doesn't give you credit but the performance was really good, we are happy and we are in a strong condition for the next game."

Manchester City travel to face Everton in the Premier League before hosting Los Blancos for the second leg. Real Madrid take on Getafe in La Liga before traveling to England.

