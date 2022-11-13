"Not only on the football field, but also in a human sense" - Barcelona defender Jordi Alba names the best manager in the world currently 

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has named his Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique as the best manager in the world.

Enrique selected Alba in his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This is despite the 33-year-old left-back struggling for game time at Barcelona this season.

Alba has made 12 appearances across competitions, with just nine being as a starter. He has helped the Blaugrana keep seven clean sheets.

Enrique made a witty comment about being the best coach in the world after announcing his squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniard was questioned whether he had any doubts about himself or his ideas.

Alba then legitimately backed his national team manager's claim in an interview with Mundo Deportivo:

"I already know him from Barcelona. He is a direct person, who trusts the players a lot. For me, I have always said, he is the best coach in the world. Not only on the football field, but also in a human sense. He is very close and helps all his teammates, and that is important for all the players and for me.”

Enrique took over La Furia Roja in 2018 just after the FIFA World Cup and led the nation to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2021.

He had previously coached Alba at Barca where he led the Blaugrana to Champions League glory and the La Liga title twice.

Alba and Enrique did not always see eye to eye at the Nou Camp, but the Spanish left-back continued to laud his current national team coach:

“He has a lot of personality. That is very important in a coach: that he expresses his idea and that all the players move in the same direction. It is something very difficult and he has achieved it in all the teams he has been in. We all follow what he tells us. At that, he is the best.”

Alba did not make a case for Barcelona boss Xavi

No mention for Xavi as the best coach in the world

Alba has claimed that Enrique is the best manager in the world ahead of his current Barca boss Xavi.

The former Barca midfielder was appointed in November 2021 and propelled the side from ninth to second in La Liga last season.

The Blaugrana sit top of the Spanish League with a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid heading into the World Cup break.

However, Xavi's side were eliminated from the Champions League at the group stages for the second consecutive season and will head into the Europa League knockout playoffs.

Barcelona were drawn against Manchester United in what was the toughest draw possible for the Catalan giants.

