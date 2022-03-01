"Not fully convinced" - Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin hints that VAR made the wrong call during Carabao Cup final

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has made his feelings known on the offside call made by VAR for Romelu Lukaku's ruled-out goal in the Carabao Cup final between the Blues and Liverpool on Sunday.

The two English giants clashed in the final of the domestic cup competition at Wembley. It was a tense affair as both teams put their best foot forward. Despite creating chances galore, neither side managed to break the deadlock.

Chelsea substitute Romelu Lukaku appeared to have found the back of the net in extra time, but it was ruled out for offside. VAR replays showed the tightest of margins and left it ambiguous if the call was made over his extended arm or knee.

The problem, of course, arises from the rules set forth for an offside. As expected, Blues fans were left upset by the decision. Pat Nevin, a regular contributor on the Chelsea's official website, voiced a similar opinion.

Speaking about the brilliance of the match otherwise, he also said that VAR might have got Lukaku's decision wrong on the night.

Nevin wrote on the club's official website:

"I was working for Quest TV who were showing those evening highlights in the UK and I honestly felt sorry for the poor editor left to make the decisions about what to show and what to leave out. Though to be honest, I would probably have refused to do the after-match analysis if they didn’t show the Lukaku offside decision. I am still not fully convinced VAR got that one right."

Chelsea played brilliantly despite losing to Liverpool

With the goal ruled out, the match ended 0-0 even after 120 minutes. Liverpool then went on to win the penalty shootout 11-10 to win their ninth League Cup trophy.

Chelsea returned from Wembley empty-handed despite playing a brilliant game of football.

The Blues, however, will be satisfied with their efforts as they pushed the Reds throughout the match. Liverpool are currently one of the best teams in Europe and could win more trophies this season.

Perhaps the best way to describe the performance from Chelsea's point of view was summed up by Nevin, when he said:

"If I am never able to see Chelsea play in another cup final in person I will be happy with that last performance."

Chelsea will next face Luton Town in a fifth-round FA Cup tie on Wednesday night.

Edited by Samya Majumdar