"Not my GOAT" - Kylian Mbappe's X account gets hacked; posts Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi tweet 

Kylian Mbappe's X account posted controversial tweets about the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate on August 28. The Real Madrid superstar's account became the victim of a group of hackers, posting a range of contentious posts regarding football, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and an online cryptocurrency scam.

In one post, Mbappe's account hailed Ronaldo as the 'greatest football player of all time'. Meanwhile, a derogatory term was used to describe his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time/ this midget is NOT my goat," said the now-deleted tweet posted.

The hack also saw Kylian Mbappe's account firing several tweets in favor of Manchester United. Besides claiming that 'Manchester is Red,' the Real Madrid frontman hailed the popular X account @UTDTrey as the best account on football Twitter. Mbappe's account even claimed that the Frenchman would go to Manchester United in 2028.

When a user asked Mbappe whether he would prefer to play football in London, he replied:

"London is sh*t bro."

Additionally, the French superstar's account posted multiple tweets about a new cryptocurrency called '$MBAPPE.' According to a report by beIN Sports, the value of the cryptocurrency peaked and plummeted within minutes. Fans were left confused about whether Mbappe was hacked or was trying to promote his new cryptocurrency.

One user even made a staggering profit out of this debacle. According to the report, he purchased $286 worth of tokens and sold them at a peak value of around $200,000.

What has the real Kylian Mbappe said about the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate?

Kylian Mbappe's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is well-documented. The Frenchman grew up idolizing Ronaldo and watching videos of him playing football all day long. Donning a Real Madrid jersey, Mbappe even met the Portuguese legend when he was 14 years old.

Later on, Mbappe was teammates with Lionel Messi, and the two combined with Neymar to form a formidable frontline for PSG from 2021 to 2023. He even played against the Argentine in what is hailed by pundits as one of the greatest World Cup finals in history in 2022.

In an interview from 2023, Kylian Mbappe gave his opinion on the GOAT debate (via SPORTBible):

"I love Cristiano and I was a big fan of him when I was young but I start to learn Messi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can't see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano. But I grew up and I like both now."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world of football for over two decades and share 13 Ballons d'Or between them (eight for Messi and five for Ronaldo). Both currently play football outside of Europe; while Ronaldo is filling stadiums in the Middle East with Al-Nassr, Messi is mesmerizing crowds in the United States with Inter Miami.

