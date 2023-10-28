“Not going to be the answer” – Peter Crouch warns Chelsea about 22-year-old star after Brentford loss

Peter Crouch doesn't think Nicolas Jackson is capable of being Chelsea's main frontman after an unconvincing performance in his side's shock 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

Jackson played the full 90 minutes of the Blues' disappointing loss to the Bees on Saturday (October 28). It was their third consecutive home defeat to Thomas Frank's side since their opponents were promoted in 2021

Brentford went ahead through Ethan Pinnock's 58th-minute header. They countered against Mauricio Pochettino's side in the 90+6th minute and Bryan Mbuemo wrapped up all three points.

Chelsea missed several glorious chances, particularly in the first half. Jackson struggled to impress, unable to score with three attempts. He also was hesitant in meeting Thiago Silva's knock-on as the hosts searched for an equalizer late on.

Crouch covered the game for TNT Sports and he made his feelings clear about Jackson. The former Liverpool striker doesn't feel the Colombian forward is prolific enough (via ChelseaChronicle):

"Nicolas Jackson, let’s be honest, is not going to be the answer long-term. He does a lot of great work outside the box, but is he going to get you 15-20 goals? I don’t think so."

Jackson joined Pochettino's side from Villarreal in the summer for €37 million. He managed 13 goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions with the La Liga side last season.

There were signs during pre-season that the pacey frontman would be the striker Chelsea had long hoped for. However, he's struggled in front of goal this campaign, managing three in 11 games across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino urges Chelsea to be more clinical after their miserable defeat to Brentford

Mauricio Pochettino wants his side to be more clinical.

Pochettino gave his verdict on his side's loss to the Bees and he wants his attackers to show more potency in front of the goal. The Argentine coach said (via WestLondonSport):

"We need to blame ourselves because we weren’t nasty and clinical in front of goal."

The west Londoners missed two big chances during the first half, per Squawka. They have now missed 20+ big chances in the league and Pochettino alluded to this:

"After the first half we should have scored, and we didn’t score. When you dominate and create chances while not conceding chances and the opponent cannot cross the halfway line, then you have to score.”

Chelsea will look to put their setback to their west London rivals behind them. Pochettino's men turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they face EFL Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday (November 1).