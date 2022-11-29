"Not going to sign a new deal" - Fabrizio Romano drops huge update on Chelsea's key transfer target 

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea target Declan Rice will not sign a contract extension with West Ham United, adding that the midfielder could leave next summer.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho reaching the end of their contracts in June 2023, Chelsea could look to add a fresh face in midfield next summer. The Blues have long been interested in bringing former academy star Rice back to Stamford Bridge and could finally get their chance to get him in the summer of 2023.

Renowned journalist Simon Phillips recently claimed that Chelsea were leading the race to secure Rice’s services. Romano, in his latest transfer update for Rice, boosted the Pensioners’ chances, claiming that the England international could leave the Hammers next summer itself.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said:

“I reported last summer that Declan Rice was not going to sign a new deal with West Ham and this is still the case; no agreement, so there are good chances for Declan to leave in the summer.

“I’m not sure about the price tag yet, as West Ham have not decided and they still feel strong on the price having an option to extend the contract for one more year.”

Rice has been in excellent form for West Ham United since the start of the 2022-23 season, scoring once and claiming two assists in 20 appearances across competitions. His current deal expires in June 2024, but West Ham have the option to extend his stay for an additional year.

Chelsea target Declan Rice has been the metronome of England’s midfield at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rice has been an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has started both of the Three Lions’ games in Qatar, impressing onlookers with his passing range, distribution accuracy, and defensive acumen.

In the 6-2 win over Iran, Rice completed a whopping 90 passes with 95% accuracy. He delivered five accurate long balls, made three interceptions, and had 10 recoveries.

England were not at their best in their second Group B fixture against USA, but the former Chelsea academy player once again impressed with this confident gameplay. Rice completed 56 passes with 92% accuracy, delivered five accurate long balls, made three interceptions, blocked a shot, and registered five recoveries.

If he keeps this up, very few teams will be able to hold a candle to the versatile English midfield at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

