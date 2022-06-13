"Not going into unknown territory" - Senegal manager Aliou Cisse names club Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane should join this summer

Senegal national football team coach Aliou Cisse has tipped Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to join Bayern Munich in the summer. Cisse advised Mane to sort out his future as soon as possible, adding that he would feel "best" at Allianz Arena.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane has expressed his desire to leave Anfield in the summer. Bayern Munich are his "priority" and he is close to agreeing personal terms with the Bavarians.

The Bundesliga giants have also supposedly prepared a fresh bid to reach a full agreement with Mane's current employers Liverpool.

When asked to comment on his player's future, Cisse urged him to finalize his next destination as soon as possible, long before the 2022 World Cup. Speaking in a press conference, the Senegal manager said (via 90min):

"It's not just Sadio, I'm going to talk about it for all those players who are in a situation where they have to find a club, it's complicated. Why? Because it is all this problem that awaits us for the World Cup which is in November.

"And I tell my boys to try to settle the contract problems so that when their respective championships resume, they will have already found a base."

Cisse then went on to explain why a move to Bayern Munich would make Mane "feel best."

He continued:

"I heard about Sadio at Bayern.

"Bayern is intensity, pressure football with a German coach. Sadio played in Salzburg in Austria which is a border country, and that means he is not going into unknown territory. For me, the club where he will feel the best is Bayern."

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016. He has since played 269 games for them, scoring 120 times and providing 48 assists.

Mane's contributions have helped the Reds to a Premier League title, a Champions League title and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

It will not be easy for Darwin Nunez to fill in for Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side have signed (via Benfica's official outlet) Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a €75 million fee. The add-ons in his contract could take the amount to a whopping €100 million, making him the most expensive player in Liverpool history.

The 22-year-old, who scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica across competitions in the 2021-22 season, could act as the team's sole center-forward in Mane's absence.

Nunez surely has the quality to match or even better Mane's goal output, but matching his overall contribution to the game might be difficult for him.

Mane proved to be a perfect fit for Klopp's fast-paced pressing machine, chasing down every ball and not allowing the opposition a moment's peace.

Assuming Mane leaves, it will be interesting to see how Klopp deals with his absence, and whether Nunez manages to be as involved and as instrumental as the Senegalese.

