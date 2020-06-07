"Not good enough!" EPL great Fowler slams Liverpool's pursuit of Chelsea bound Timo Werner

EPL great Robbie Fowler has stated that while Timo Werner may fit the bill at Chelsea, the striker is not up to Liverpool's standards.

Timo Werner is set to snub Liverpool and join EPL rivals Chelsea after the London club reached a verbal agreement with RB Leipzig and the player himself.

Timo Werner looks set to join Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window

In his column for the Mirror, EPL legend Robbie Fowler disagreed with Liverpool's interest in Timo Werner and said that while the German striker may be good enough for Chelsea, he will not be able to walk into Liverpool's side.

Robbie Fowler's comments are a reaction to EPL giant Chelsea's reported attempt to sign Timo Werner by activating his release clause at RB Leipzig.

Can't argue with God...https://t.co/JLxVCvssv8 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 7, 2020

Timo Werner's purported decision to start his EPL adventure with Chelsea has not gone down well with Liverpool fans.

Several media reports claimed that the Merseyside giants were close to securing the transfer of the forward.

Timo Werner is good enough for Chelsea but not for Liverpool, claims EPL great

Robbie Fowler believes that Timo Werner is simply not good enough for Liverpool

The EPL has been witness to a raging debate over the past few weeks as pundits and fans discuss Timo Werner's compatibility with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Robbie Fowler sent a clear message to EPL fans by declaring that Liverpool could do much better than Timo Werner.

"I’ve heard the noise ­surrounding Timo Werner in recent weeks – but I’m not a big fan. Is Werner up to the standard of Liverpool’s current front three? Not for me."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool currently has some of the best forwards in the EPL at its disposal. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane form one of the most formidable attacking tridents in the EPL and Robbie Fowler said that Werner would not to able to hold his place in Liverpool's star-studded attacking lineup.

Liverpool has the best front-three in the EPL

"The fans make it seem as though he’s a Marco van Basten, a world-class player who would walk into any side. For the life of me, I don’t know why."

Robbie Fowler certainly knows a thing or two about being a goalscorer for Liverpool. The English striker is sixth on the list of the EPL club's all-time leading goalscorers with 183 goals.

The EPL and Liverpool legend said that while he does admiring Timo Werner's abilities, the striker may not be talented enough to make the cut at Anfield.

"I’ve watched him a fair few times and there are things about his game I like and admire. But does he influence games consistently enough? Not for me. Does he match up to the players you are signing him to challenge and replace? Not at Liverpool. Maybe at Chelsea."

Liverpool's EPL rival Chelsea has seemingly hijacked the Timo Werner transfer deal and is set to land the German striker after activating his €55 million release clause.

Chelsea have now agreed a deal in principle to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 4, 2020

EPL club Chelsea is currently Timo Werner's preferred destination, with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard adding to the club's list of young and talented players with the German forward's acquisition.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly in contact with Werner to bring the striker to the EPL. However, reports suggest that Werner was discouraged by the lack of first-team opportunities at Liverpool.

Whether it is Liverpool or Chelsea, it seems almost certain that the EPL will be Werner's hunting ground next season.