“Not good enough” – Gabby Agbonlahor claims ‘time is up at the club’ for Liverpool duo

Gabby Agbonlahor has criticized Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, claiming they are not good enough for Liverpool. The former Aston Villa striker believes the duo should be sold this summer.

The Reds signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the forward, and were negotiating the price when the Reds swooped in to match Porto's asking price.

With Diaz on board, Agbonlahor believes it is time for Jurgen Klopp to sell Minamino and Origi. The former Premier League striker claims the two players are not good enough for the club and should be replaced. He told Football Insider:

"They probably are looking at life after Mo Salah and Sadio Mane do go. But Liverpool have probably looked at Man City who have Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling, Foden, so why should they only have three top attackers? Why can't they have four or five? That's what they've got.

"They've got Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Diaz, and that's what they need. They are in a lot of competitions still. It's going to give Klopp a chance to rotate with better quality. Origi and Minamino are not good enough. For me, their time is up at the club, goodbye. It's a great move for Liverpool."

Divock Origi urged to leave Liverpool

Origi has been at Anfield since 2014 but has never managed to cement his place in the starting XI.

He has been a substitute in most of his appearances for the club, and that has seen him receive some criticism from his former Belgian U19 national team manager Gert Verheyen. He told Het Nieuwsblad:

"We just don't know how good he is today. In his youth, Divock was a class act. But by staying with Liverpool and playing little, he hasn't developed further. Can you blame him [for staying at Anfield]? That's his choice. Liverpool must be a fantastic club to play for. But at some point you want to play, don't you? I think it would be a shame for Origi's talent. The only thing I never felt about Divock was the urge – the urge to score, a striker who says 'I scored two, now I want three."

Reports suggest the Reds will be open to selling Origi this summer.

