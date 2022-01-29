Liverpool star expected to stay at Anfield despite interest from other clubs: Reports

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has been tipped to stay at Anfield this month despite interest from Leeds United and AS Monaco.

The Reds are said to be closing in on the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto for a deal worth up to £50m. There have been suggestions that the Colombian's arrival could lead to Minamino's departure from Anfield.

According to reports, Liverpool are prepared to consider offers for the Japan international, as well as Divock Origi, in the final stretch of the transfer window. The Anfield outfit rate Minamino, who joined them from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 for £20m.

However, the 27-year-old is said to be expecting to remain on Merseyside beyond Monday's transfer deadline. According to Hampshire Live, Minamino is happy with the Reds despite being the subject of interest from other clubs.

Tom Leach @TomLeachHL On Takumi Minamino: I am told he is expecting to stay where he is for now. #SaintsFC 's interest came and went during the summer. There have been clubs in contact with him but he's happy at #LFC . Southampton still have one loan spot free to fill, should they wish to. On Takumi Minamino: I am told he is expecting to stay where he is for now. #SaintsFC's interest came and went during the summer. There have been clubs in contact with him but he's happy at #LFC. Southampton still have one loan spot free to fill, should they wish to.

Leeds and Monaco have been credited with an interest in signing Minamino from Liverpool this month. The two clubs have reportedly had their initial approaches for the forward turned down by Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds had been against the idea of parting ways with Minamino and Origi this month, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane involved in the Africa Cup of Nations. However, they are prepared to change their stance, with Diaz set to bolster their attacking options.

Minamino, though, is not keen to secure a move away from Anfield just yet. The former Red Bull Salzburg star is reportedly content with his role at Liverpool despite finding playing time hard to come by this season.

The Japan international has clocked 732 minutes of first-team action for Klopp's side so far this term. He has scored six goals and provided one assist in the current campaign.

Liverpool on the verge of signing Luis Diaz

The Reds are set to bolster their options in attack with the addition of Luis Diaz from FC Porto. They have reportedly agreed to sign the 25-year-old for an initial sum of £37.5m, plus £12.5m in add-ons.

Diaz is scheduled to undergo the first part of his medical in the coming hours in Argentina, according to reliable journalist Pipe Sierra. The Reds are expected to complete the Colombian international's signing before Monday's transfer deadline.

Pipe Sierra @PSierraR Luis Díaz comenzará en las próximas horas la primera parte de sus exámenes médicos en Argentina para convertirse en nuevo jugador del



In the next few hours Luis Díaz will do the first part of his medicals in Argentina to become a new Luis Díaz comenzará en las próximas horas la primera parte de sus exámenes médicos en Argentina para convertirse en nuevo jugador del #Liverpool In the next few hours Luis Díaz will do the first part of his medicals in Argentina to become a new #Liverpool player 🚨 Luis Díaz comenzará en las próximas horas la primera parte de sus exámenes médicos en Argentina para convertirse en nuevo jugador del #Liverpool🔴 In the next few hours Luis Díaz will do the first part of his medicals in Argentina to become a new #Liverpool player https://t.co/ZyogN8337v

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Diaz has agreed to personal terms with Jurgen Klopp's side. The forward has been tipped to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Premier League giants.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar