"Not good enough!" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Chelsea to 'get rid' of 3 stars after Raheem Sterling's arrival

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Chelsea to get rid of three players after the signing of Raheem Sterling.

The Blues confirmed the signing of the England international from Manchester City on Wednesday on a five-year deal. The 27-year-old has joined the Blues as the first major arrival of the Todd Boehly era.

Agbonlahor suggested the West London club need more quality up front despite Sterling's arrival. He opined that Thomas Tuchel needs to get rid of the trio of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner as they are not good enough.

He urged the Blues to sign a striker and a right-sided forward to complement Sterling and Kai Havertz. Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“Chelsea definitely need more options. Ziyech and Pulisic are not good enough."

"Werner, with his last season, you need to get rid of all three of them."

“Sterling is a great signing. They’ve got Havertz, but you need someone else on that right-hand side and maybe another striker."

Agbonlahor has claimed that the Blues are still a long way from where they ideally want to be and need to work on it. He has also claimed that Spurs could finish ahead of Tuchel's side if they do not improve on their squad during the summer. He added:

“Chelsea have got a lot of business to do, they are nowhere near it."

“If they stay with this squad now, Spurs will finish above them, they’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Chelsea are working tirelessly to strengthen their squad

The Blues have made a slow start in the transfer market but are working hard to add reinforcements to their squad before the window shuts.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, they have already agreed a €40 million deal with Serie A giants Napoli for the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Raheem Sterling says farewell to Manchester City 🥺 Raheem Sterling says farewell to Manchester City 🥺 https://t.co/EQLEG0cQTl

The transfer guru has also revealed that the Blues are pursuing deals for both Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

According to The Independent, Tuchel is keen to make five more additions to his side following Sterling's arrival.

Reports say he wants to add three defenders, one midfielder and one striker to his side that finished third last season in the Premier League.

