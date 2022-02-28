"Not good enough" - Gary Neville says Chelsea star is struggling as speculation continues to surround his future at the club

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has had a tough time since signing for the Blues from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. The Belgian has not just lacked goals, scoring 10 in 29 appearances, but his performances have also been extremely poor.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has had to deal with lineup issues due to this, often having to play a system of a false 9. The same was the case in their loss against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday on penalties. Kai Havertz started centrally for the Blues with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount on either side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Romelu Lukaku on the bench again for Chelsea game vs Liverpool. He’s not in the starting eleven as already happened in Champions League. Romelu Lukaku on the bench again for Chelsea game vs Liverpool. He’s not in the starting eleven as already happened in Champions League. 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/Ev8NeoVNvL

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville predicted the absence of Lukaku from the Chelsea lineup even before the match. Speaking about the Belgian's form on Sky Sports ahead of the game, Neville said:

"I don’t think he’ll play. I think his form is not good enough. For me, thinking a bit as a centre-back or a defender, I wouldn’t want to play against Lukaku because I think physically he’d cause me a lot more problems than the alternatives, who are obviously a lot more mobile."

He added:

"However, I just think at the moment Thomas Tuchel has almost announced to us verbally in the last few weeks that he’s just having a bad time, that Chelsea strikers seem to struggle and he is struggling with form, so I don’t think he will play. I think he’ll play the more mobile ones, the ones that can move in behind the Liverpool defenders."

Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup

Liverpool came out winners on penalties against the Blues in an enthralling Carabo Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Record-breaking Reds. Liverpool are the first side in the competition’s history to win nine League Cup trophies:198119821983198419952001200320122022Record-breaking Reds. Liverpool are the first side in the competition’s history to win nine League Cup trophies:🏆 1981🏆 1982🏆 1983🏆 1984🏆 1995🏆 2001🏆 2003🏆 2012 🏆 2022Record-breaking Reds. 🔴 https://t.co/AsCtNGl37x

The match ended goalless in regulation time and remained goalless at the end of extra time, but it was not for the lack of chances. Both teams went at each other as four goals were ruled out due to offside! Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz (twice) and Joel Matip all saw their celebrations cut short due to the same.

The penalties also provided a nail-biting watch as neither team budged and it went to the goalkeepers. However, Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was subbed on just for the penalty shootout, skied his penalty, handing Liverpool the win.

Both teams will now turn their attention to the other domestic cup i.e., the fifth round of the FA Cup. Chelsea face Luton Town while Liverpool go up against Norwich City on Wednesday in the competition.

