"Not good enough" - Jermaine Jenas rips into Newcastle star, says he was 'horrendous' in 3-1 Brighton defeat 

Jermaine Jenas has taken shots at Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar after their 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. He said that the Swiss star was not at the level a Premier League star should be.

Evan Ferguson scored a stunning hattrick to help Brighton get the win over Newcastle United. The loss was Magpies' third in four matches this season, and that has left them sitting 14th in the table.

Speaking on BBC's Match Of The Day, Jenas said that Schar's performance was one of the main reasons for Newcastle United's loss on Saturday. He said:

"This is just horrendous defending. There's five players around Ferguson, watch this from Schar. He just hangs out a leg, that's not good enough for a centre-half in any team in the Premier League that kind of hanging out a leg to block a shot is poor."

The Swiss star has played every minute this season but has not made a standout performance for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe rues missed chances after Newcastle United's loss

Eddie Howe has said that Newcastle United could have won the game against Brighton if they had made the most of their chances early in the game. He added that the goals they conceded were also tough and could have been avoided.

He told the media:

"Tough result for us. Could have been very different and in the early stages of the game we had some good chances. We didn't take them and the goals we conceded especially the first were tough."

Howe added:

"I would probably say the first goal is key in any game. It dented our confidence, especially after last week. Not just the goal the manner of the goal was messy from our perspective. From then on the game was probably not the game we wanted it to be, the second goal. It came when we were fighting to get back into the game, the subs came on and made a difference and then out of nothing they score again."

The Magpies' only win this season came on the opening day against Aston Vila. They were 1-0 up against 10-men Liverpool last week, before Darwin Nunez's brace helped the Reds pick up all three points.