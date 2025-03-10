"Not good enough and some probably are overpaid" - Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe rips into Red Devils squad with brutal verdict

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has issued a scathing evaluation of the squad, acknowledging that some players are "not good enough" and "overpaid." His remarks come as the Red Devils are suffering a miserable campaign, sitting 14th in the Premier League table after 28 games.

The billionaire indicated that United were in dire financial straits before his arrival. He said to the BBC (via GOAL):

"If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn't buy, we're buying Antony, we're buying Casemiro, we're buying Onana, we're buying Hojlund, we're buying Sancho. These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we've inherited those things and have to sort that out.

"For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we're paying £17m to buy him in the summer. It takes time for us to move away from the past into a new place in the future."

Ratcliffe did not mince words on the club’s financial mismanagement and its underachieving stars, adding:

"Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time. We've got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future..."

As the club struggles on the domestic front, they are relying on the Europa League for silverware. Manchester United will host Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday (March 13) in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, which is currently level at 1-1 after the first leg in Spain.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe shuts down speculation over Garnacho and Mainoo exits

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rejected the notion Manchester United could be forced to sell growing talents Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo due to financial pressure. Ratcliffe was blunt in communicating that he won’t be selling United’s young stars to help the team balance the books.

Speaking to the BBC, he said (via GOAL):

"No no. We won't be selling players because of the state we are in financially."

The British billionaire stressed that cost-cutting will be about reorganizing, rather than unloading important assets. He added:

"The club had got bloated so we reduced that and will finish it with a lean and efficient organisation. That's how we will address the costs. The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That's all."

There have been rumors (via Mirror) that United are considering selling Garnacho and Mainoo to deal with FFP and PSR regulations. However, following Ratcliffe's words, they seem more likely to remain at Manchester United this summer.

