"Not good enough" - Pundit hits out at Liverpool star after FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle

Football pundit Karen Carney has slammed Liverpool's Federico Chiesa following his dismal showing in the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Plymouth on Sunday, February 9, in the FA Cup. Ryan Hardie's 53rd minute penalty gave the Championship side a history win over the Reds, who crashed out of the competition.

Arne Slot named a weakened side for the tie, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker among the players given the day off. The Dutch manager started with Chiesa alongside Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in attack, but the Italian had an afternoon to forget.

Liverpool failed to trouble Plymouth, with their first shot on target arriving in the 70th minute. The Merseyside club finished with 14 shots, only four of which were on target.

Karen, who was on ITV punditry duty alonside Reds legend Robbie Fowler, pointed out that Chiesa was simply not good enough.

"Chiesa, to be honest, I thought was poor. All Liverpool fans, after his injuries and stuff, are probably wanting him to do well but way off the boil today – not good enough," said Carney.

The Merseyside club paid Juventus £12.5m for the Italian last summer, but he has struggled so far at Anfield. Chiesa has registered one goal and two assists from 10 games across competitions this season, only three of which have been from the start.

How many games have Liverpool lost under Arne Slot this season?

Federico Chiesa

Sunday's defeat to Plymouth was Liverpool's fourth defeat in 38 games under Arne Slot this season. The English giants have been firing on all cylinders under the Dutch manager and have scored 91 goals across competitions.

The Merseyside club have lost just once in the Premier League this campaign, winning 17 of their 23 games, and are leading the title race. Slot's men have also been on fire in the Champions League, winning seven of their eight games in the group stages.

Their only defeat was against PSV Eindhoven on Matchday eight, with the Reds finishing at the top of the European table. Liverpool also lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg.

However, they secured a 4-0 win in the home leg and reached the final with a 4-1 aggregate score. The Reds next face Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 12, at Goodison Park in a game rescheduled from December.

