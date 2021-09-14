"Not good enough" - Ruud Gullit agrees to stern criticism of Chelsea star

Former Chelsea player-manager Ruud Gullit has agreed to the stern criticism dished out to Timo Werner by Marco van Basten. Gullit, who enjoyed some of his best moments on the pitch alongside Van Basten, joined Chelsea only in 1995 before becoming player-manager the following year.

And when it comes to Werner and his predicament at Chelsea, Gullit has echoed the same thoughts as his former team-mate. Speaking exclusively to Dutch media outlet Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Van Basten was unapologetic in his stern criticism of Werner. He stated:

"He is simply not good enough for the high level."

Gullit quickly responded to the claim and tried to explain what Werner currently lacks at Chelsea:

"I can confirm it. It is almost touching to see. You see that he doesn't trust himself. But as a coach you see he's always in the right place."

Werner, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer, netted just six goals in 35 Premier League appearances during the 2020-21 campaign. However, across all competitions, Werner had a much better impact, directly contributing to 27 goals in 52 games.

Timo Werner for Chelsea:



◉ 155 minutes

◉ 3 games

◉ 0 goals

◉ 0 assists



Timo Werner for Germany:



◉ 270 minutes

◉ 3 games

◉ 3 goals

◉ 1 assist



Poles apart.😅 pic.twitter.com/CWzLGJxbwu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 8, 2021

Irrespective of his clever movement and workrate, Werner continues to be scrutinized for his ill-fated form in front of goal. The Chelsea forward has reportedly been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Former Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be keen on reuniting with Werner at Bayern Munich.

But it remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to part ways with Werner, who has four years left on his contract.

Chelsea begin their Champions League campaign later tonight

Thomas Tuchel's men are preparing for their 2021-22 Champions League opener against Zenit later tonight. Chelsea, the defending European champions, host the Russian club at Stamford Bridge in Group H of the competition.

The Blues have named a strong squad for their return to the continental stage and will want to settle for nothing less than a win. Summer recruit Romelu Lukaku has been in scintillating form ever since returning to Chelsea and netted a brace against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Although the Belgian is still pretty much the go-to man in attack for Chelsea, Tuchel could use the game against Zenit to hand Werner his second start of the season.

It will help keep Lukaku fresh for the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, while also providing Werner with some invaluable minutes under his belt.

