"Not very good" - Southampton forward mocks Arsenal after beating them at St. Mary's stadium

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond has given a damning opinion of Arsenal following his side's 1-0 victory over the Gunners on Saturday, 16 April.

Jan Bednarek scored the only goal of the game at St. Mary's just before half-time. It condemned Mikel Arteta's side to their third consecutive defeat, leaving them sixth in the Premier League table.

Premier League @premierleague



Arsenal fail to capitalise on Spurs' loss to Brighton in the race for fourth, Jan Bednarek's first-half goal wins the hosts the three points



#SOUARS FULL-TIME Southampton 1-0 ArsenalArsenal fail to capitalise on Spurs' loss to Brighton in the race for fourth, Jan Bednarek's first-half goal wins the hosts the three points FULL-TIME Southampton 1-0 ArsenalArsenal fail to capitalise on Spurs' loss to Brighton in the race for fourth, Jan Bednarek's first-half goal wins the hosts the three points#SOUARS https://t.co/aIqv4pzPcW

Having been hot favorites to claim the final Champions League spot, the Gunners are now three points off north London rivals Tottenham. The latter have a far superior goal difference (18), compared to Arsenal's eight.

Meanwhile, Southampton moved up to 12th thanks to the victory. Following the game, Redmond took time to sign autographs for the Saints fans outside the ground.

The 28-year-old was asked by a supporter how it felt to beat Arsenal, and his dismissive response, which was posted by @Ambercool98 on TikTok, was:

“It’s alright, they’re not very good.”

It is unclear if the winger knew he was being filmed when bluntly replying to the question. But it certainly drew a laugh from the fan who was recording his answer.

Southampton defeat compounds miserable fortnight for Arsenal

The defeat on the south coast was a huge blow to the Gunners' top-four hopes. They have now lost three games in a row to mid-table sides, following their surprise losses to Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Despite having 25 shots in Saturday's encounter, Arteta's side couldn't find a way past Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster. He pulled off some remarkable saves to keep a clean sheet for his team.

The club haven't played in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season. This campaign looked to be a huge opportunity, with Spurs and Manchester United looking unconvincing to say the least.

But Arsenal once again blew their opportunity to close the gap on Saturday, with Mikel Arteta admitting his players were dejected after the defeat.

Per The Metro, the Spaniard said in his post-match press conference:

"They are really down today, and they are down because they cannot find the right answer apart from what we can do better around the box, and not to win the match.

"That’s the frustration, when somebody is better than you you shake their hands and you have to do something, you have to believe yourself you have to be critical of yourself," he added.

"But when it’s happening the way it happened, apart from 25 minutes against Palace, and some period against Brighton in the first half, it’s very difficult to explain, and accept," he concluded.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_



He hasn’t scored an open play goal for months, he can’t run, barely contributes, he’s one of the reasons we’ve dropped out of the top 4, and he has the audacity to say that. #afc Lacazette: “It’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I’m missing it."He hasn’t scored an open play goal for months, he can’t run, barely contributes, he’s one of the reasons we’ve dropped out of the top 4, and he has the audacity to say that. Lacazette: “It’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I’m missing it."He hasn’t scored an open play goal for months, he can’t run, barely contributes, he’s one of the reasons we’ve dropped out of the top 4, and he has the audacity to say that. 😂 #afc

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee