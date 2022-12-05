"Not great" - Roy Keane dubs Chelsea star as the 'weak link' in 2022 FIFA World Cup clash between England and Senegal

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane identified Edouard Mendy as the 'weak link' for Senegal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against England on December 4.

Mendy was widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world not so long ago. He was a crucial player for Thomas Tuchel's side, having won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. Mendy was also named the best goalkeeper in the world last year.

However, his fall from grace didn't take too long. Mendy is no longer Chelsea's undisputed number one as Kepa Arrizabalaga has managed to make a resurgence in his career.

Despite his recent poor form, Mendy has the full backing of Senegal coach Aliou Cisse. Cisse recently said (via Football.London):

"Edouard is doing very well, he has a steel resolve. We chatted about the game. Edouard's qualities speak for themselves. He has had highs and lows but he has my blind trust. He will be on the pitch."

Keane, however, is far from convinced with Mendy's recent form. The former Manchester United captain named the goalkeeper as Senegal's weak point for the FIFA World Cup clash.

Speaking to ITV, Keane said:

"You never underestimate a team but never overestimate them either. England have got a good starting 11 and looks strong on paper. You mentioned there, goalkeepers, Senegal, I think he [Mendy] is a weak link for them, not great."

Mendy has earned 27 caps for Senegal and helped them win the AFCON earlier this year.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling unavailable for England's FIFA World Cup clash

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling was unavailable for England's FIFA World Cup clash against Senegal. The former Liverpool and Manchester City attacker is dealing with family matters.

England @England Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. https://t.co/CR6cU8J0wE

Gareth Southgate named Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Harry Kane in attack for the Three Lions.

At the time of writing this article, England were leading Senegal by a margin of 3-0.

They will face France in the quarter-finals if they are able to hold on to their lead. Les Bleus beat Poland 3-1 earlier in the day to reach the last eight.

