"Not been great this season" - Darren Bent thinks Chelsea midfielder is nowhere near his best right now

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker and now talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has been left worried by Chelsea star Mason Mount's form this season.

Mount has been one of Chelsea's most outstanding players in recent years. He won the Blues' player of the year for two consecutive years.

That said, the 23-year-old is yet to score a goal or provide an assist after eight games this season.

Mount used to be a favorite of former manager Thomas Tuchel. The German coach was shockingly sacked on September 7 after the London-based side lost 1- to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

Graham Potter, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager, took over as the new manager and is a big admirer of Mount.

However, former Aston Villa striker Bent is concerned about Mount's form this season as he told talkSPORT:

"Mason Mount, not been good this season at all by his own standards. He had a good season last season, not been great this season."

Despite his recent dip in form, Mount has been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' upcoming Nations League fixtures. Here's what Bent had to say about that:

“Gareth [Southgate] has called him up, that one I get because at least he’s actually playing… Even though he’s not playing as well as he can do, at least he’s match ready.”

Mount was in magnificent form last season as the youngster scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 games for the Blues. Despite being only 23, the midfielder has already made 168 appearances for the Blues.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was happy with his team's performance despite draw in first game

Chelsea coach Graham Potter

Chelsea drew 1-1 against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League in Graham Potter's first game as the manager.

The Englishman was happy with his team's efforts and pointed out the acute tactical aspects of their game after the match. The 47-yeara-old stated:

"I thought we got Raheem into some good situations and Reece as well down that side. Mason, too and we scored a good goal. Then they defended well, blocked, and their goalkeeper made some good saves. We can improve as well, but like I said, how the boys approached the game, I am really, really happy." (h/t football.london)

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool has been postponed. So, the Blues will next be in action away against Crystal Palace on October 1.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far