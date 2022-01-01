“Not happy with what we’re achieving in Manchester United” - Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘iconic’ Old Trafford return, says Red Devils need to ‘play better’ in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to reflect on his year with Juventus and Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or considers the year gone as one of the toughest, despite scoring 47 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo was proud of what he achieved during his final season as a Juventus player. The 36-year-old forward won the Copa Italia and the Italian Super Cup in his last season in Serie A. Ronaldo was also Serie A's top goalscorer last season, scoring 29 goals. Ronaldo said in his Instagram post:

"2021 is coming to an end, and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions."

"Two different clubs and five different coaches. One Euro final stage played with my national team and one World Cup qualification left pending for 2022. At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Serie A top scorer. For Portugal, becoming the Euro top scorer was also a high point this year."

Cristiano Ronaldo considers his summer move to Manchester United as one of the most iconic moments of his career. However, the forward is not happy with how the season has unfolded at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old Portuguese star has urged everyone at United to work harder and play better to deliver what is expected from them. Ronaldo added:

"And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career. But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man United. None of us are happy; I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's talisman ever since his move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. Since then, the Portuguese forward has been Manchester United's main source of goals.

He has scored 14 goals in 20 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions. The 36-year-old forward has scored eight goals in the Premier League and six in the Champions League.

Ronaldo is United's leading goalscorer this season. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, the next most prolific goalscorers for the team, have only five goals to their name.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 WOLVES manager Bruno Lage on Cristiano Ronaldo impact at Man United:



"He is a machine for that. He is a massive player. Every team in the world would like a player like him. If they are not happy with him, I have a place for him here. I know they are happy with him." WOLVES manager Bruno Lage on Cristiano Ronaldo impact at Man United: "He is a machine for that. He is a massive player. Every team in the world would like a player like him. If they are not happy with him, I have a place for him here. I know they are happy with him." https://t.co/6MmGsmJgdL

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored the third goal in United's 3-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

