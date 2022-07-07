“Not human” - Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea wowed by Rafael Nadal’s Wimbledon win against Taylor Fritz

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was certainly impressed by tennis superstar Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon quarter-final performance on July 6. The Spaniard tweeted his reaction stating that Nadal "is not human."

The record 22-time Grand Slam winner pulled off an exceptional comeback in his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on Center Court. While the Spaniard was brilliant in the first three games, Fritz came back strong to win the first set 6-3.

Nadal appeared to have injury issues as well, having taken multiple medical breaks during the entire match. However, he managed to operate through pain to win the second set 7-5.

Fritz swung the match back in his favor by winning the third set 6-3. Nadal then dug deep and pulled off some incredible forehands and drop shots to win the final two sets 7-5, 6-6 (10-4).

After the match, De Gea tweeted:

"Is not human @RafaelNadal"

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham was also present at the court and stood up to applaud Nadal after the match.

The Spaniard will now face Nick Kyrgios in what is set to be an enthralling semi-final on Friday.

Manchester United's bid for Antony rejected by Ajax

According to GOAL, Manchester United's bid of €60 million was rejected by Ajax. The Dutch side want €80 million for their 22-year-old winger.

Antony wants to move to the Premier League and his agents have been pushing Ajax to accept a fee lower than the €80 million. However, the Dutch club want to keep the Brazilian for at least another year, with his contract with the club expiring in 2025.

Manager Alfred Schreuder hopes to keep Antony at the club, as he said:

"It is clear that we want to keep that boy. I think he still has a contract until 2025. I really want to work with him; he knows that, and the club knows that too."

The winger was brilliant last season as he helped Ajax lift the Eredivisie title under current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 matches in all competitions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur. It would be interesting to see if they will now negotiate at a lower price for Antony, given they have a replacement ready.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far